BREAKING: Rock Collapse Sends Boulders Into Hwy 242 In Lake Ozark, Traffic Delayed For Cleanup
By Kate Robbins, Nathan Bechtold
lakeexpo.com
4 days ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A major rock collapse has closed one lane of traffic on Highway 242. The rock collapse was triggered by demolition taking place on a property alongside the highway. The rubble extended across both...
EUREKA, Mo. – The bridge at O’Sullivan/Six Flags Road and US Hwy 66 is closed to northbound traffic, according to the Eureka Police Department. They said the lights in that area are malfunctioning. MoDOT has been notified. FOX 2 traffic reporter Molly Rose will continue to monitor this...
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Authorities are advising citizens to avoid an active landslide on Wilbus Drive in Sunrise Beach. The landslide was reported by a resident in the area who was concerned about cracking they observed on an asphalt road. It was determined that the cracking was caused by an active landslide in an area that sits above two duplexes.
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Bagnell Dam Bridge will be closed to traffic again next week, May 16–20. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) says the bridge will be open for this weekend, but will close on Monday for a second week of epoxy sealing: the final step in the major rehab project that began last fall.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on I-44 slowed traffic in Springfield Friday. Before noon, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Missouri 125 exit. Investigators say the crash involved an overturned semi. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic. Drivers used the shoulder to pass the crash.
ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
ONE LEVEL 4 br with great location nearby the lake and still LESS than 10 mins from Camdenton. Easy access to shopping, dining, school, you name it! This home offers a level yard with circle drive and stucco front with great curb appeal and 2 car garage! The OUTDOOR SPACE is amazing w/ covered and open decks, backyard patio with fire pit, plus brand new gazebo is included! Open floor plan is perfect; foyer, vaulted ceiling, nice size dining area, breakfast bar in the bright kitchen w/ pantry. Laundry serves as a mud room coming in from the garage and provides extra storage. The master suite in this home is spacious and elegant w/ crown molding, uplighting in the coffered ceiling and walk-in closet. Plenty of room for a sitting area AND has a patio door that walks out to the large back deck. Master bath has tiled walk-in shower w/ glass door, dual vanity and water closet. Furniture/decor are all included! You could take a gator Fish Co or Larrys for music and fun just down the road!
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — In a welcome update for many Lake of the Ozarks residents, construction on the Lake Ozark Aldi has finally begun. For members of the Lake of the Ozarks community, it's been a long time coming. After the 2018 announcement that the discount grocery chain would be coming to Eagles Landing, in 2019 the city said the development plans had ground to a halt. But finally, after long last, concrete things are happening...
CAMDENTON, Mo. — The Lake community has been buzzing with curiosity about the purchase of a large piece of property behind the Camdenton Wal-Mart, with all kinds of rumors about the plans. On Friday, the buyers introduced themselves publicly and gave the first peek at their plans: a mixed-use community including housing and a new hotel.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday morning about 10:45 a.m. authorities were alerted to reports of a plane crash to the area of Lawrence 1200 and US-60, “for a report of a small airplane that had struck the power lines and gone down.”. Aurora Rural Fire crews responded emergency,...
The Lake is all about spending quality time and making lasting memories with friends and family on the water. Unfortunately, spending half of Saturday morning cleaning the boat is also what the Lake’s about — unless you have friends at BC Boat Cleaning. “We’re busy right now, but...
Living at Lake of the Ozarks means being surrounded by rocks. And while often that means battling rocks — in the yard, in the garden, near the shoreline, in the middle of a building site — it also means sourcing the right stone to craft stunning landscapes and crucial retaining walls.
A northwest Missouri man escapes serious injuries when his semi carrying a load of cattle overturns in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the man was driving on Highway 32 near Falcon, late Thursday morning, when he crossed the center line, overcorrected, then traveled off the road and overturned. He was taken to the Lebanon hospital with minor injuries.
The Aurora Police Department has confirmed a plane went down near the Aurora Airport at about 10:47 am Thursday. The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District’s Facebook page. The Aurora Fire Department says he was taken to a...
A Laclede County fire department sought help from Roby’s department after an accident Thursday morning involving a trailer-truck that was hauling cattle. The mishap was at Highway 32 and Winnipeg Drive near Nebo. It was reported that 69 head of cattle were loose and help was sought with traffic.
The National Weather Service (NWS) says there is an isolated risk for damaging winds in mid-Missouri this (Friday) afternoon and early this evening. That includes Columbia and Jefferson City. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher tells 939 the Eagle that the tornado threat is very low, adding that there is...
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 5 p.m. reports of a crash at 7th and Maiden Lane alerted Joplin Dispatch. On scene Cpl Brett Davis tells us three vehicles were involved and one ended on its side. GOOGLE MAP LOCATION OF CRASH. USE FINGERS TO ZOOM OR PAN THE AREA. Partial lane closures in north and south lanes of Maiden Lane...
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were injured Thursday in a crash on Spencer Creek Road, next to Highway 5, at 5:22 p.m. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Ernestine McCrae, 82, was driving a 2005 Buick Century and making a left turn into Spencer Creek Road. According to the report, a 2011 Ford Escape, driven by 43-year-old Sean Godwin, failed to yield to the Century.
JOPLIN, Mo. — Cpl Tyler Christensen of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the initial call was at 1:17 a.m. for 1st and Jackson. As the first arrival on scene stating, flames were visible. Three large buildings comprise the Cleveland Apartments. They are partially-connected and all three are on fire. Two ladder trucks blasting water at what seems full blast,...
Crews responded to a fire in the home of a basement on the 1500 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau Tuesday night. Elderly woman dead, three houses intentionally set on fire in Caldwell County. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The authorities are investigating a string of apparent arsons near...
On May 5 at 5:43 a.m. officers with the West Plains Police Department were dispatched for a hit and run traffic crash. The caller advised a bicyclist had been struck by a red car on U.S. Highway 63 near Elmore Drive in West Plains, MO. The officers that arrived in...
Comments / 2