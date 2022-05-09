Kuemper’s Schwabe tops LC’s Greenwood in H-10 Golf Playoff, Atlantic’s Garrett McLaren places 3rd
(Red Oak) Kuemper Catholic won the Boys Hawkeye Ten Conference Golf Tournament on Monday in Red Oak. The Knights fired a 341. Runner-up Lewis Central posted a 347.
Maverick Schwabe, of Kuemper Catholic, shot 78 to earn medalist honors. He edged runner-up Jordan Greenwood, of Lewis Central, in a one hole playoff. Atlantic’s Garrett McClaren placed 3rd with a 79.
The Trojans shot 355 to finish 5th in the team race. Tristan Hayes recorded a 91, Lane Nelson posted a 92, and Roth DenBeste 93. Other scores for Atlantic included Tate Niklasen’s 99 and Cruz Weaver’s 100.
Individual Top 10
- Maverick Scwabe, Kuemper Catholic, 78
- Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central, 78
- Garrett McLaren, Atlantic, 79
- Justus Fine, Clarinda, 81
- Tyler Auen, Kuemper Catholic, 83
- Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central, 83
- Braden Sneed, Glenwood, 87
- Alex Bladt, Harlan, 87
- Tye Nebel, Glenwood, 87
- Landon Wulf, Denison-Schleswig, 87
Boys Team Scoring
- Kuemper Catholic 341
- Lewis Central 347
- Glenwood 352
- Clarinda 355
- Atlantic 355
- Harlan 357
- Denison-Schleswig 367
- Creston 387
- St. Albert 401
- Red Oak 426
- Shenandoah 449
Full Results: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys
