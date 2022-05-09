ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Kuemper’s Schwabe tops LC’s Greenwood in H-10 Golf Playoff, Atlantic’s Garrett McLaren places 3rd

By Bennett Blake
(Red Oak) Kuemper Catholic won the Boys Hawkeye Ten Conference Golf Tournament on Monday in Red Oak. The Knights fired a 341. Runner-up Lewis Central posted a 347.

Maverick Schwabe, of Kuemper Catholic, shot 78 to earn medalist honors. He edged runner-up Jordan Greenwood, of Lewis Central, in a one hole playoff. Atlantic’s Garrett McClaren placed 3rd with a 79.

The Trojans shot 355 to finish 5th in the team race. Tristan Hayes recorded a 91, Lane Nelson posted a 92, and Roth DenBeste 93. Other scores for Atlantic included Tate Niklasen’s 99 and Cruz Weaver’s 100.

Individual Top 10

  1. Maverick Scwabe, Kuemper Catholic, 78
  2. Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central, 78
  3. Garrett McLaren, Atlantic, 79
  4. Justus Fine, Clarinda, 81
  5. Tyler Auen, Kuemper Catholic, 83
  6. Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central, 83
  7. Braden Sneed, Glenwood, 87
  8. Alex Bladt, Harlan, 87
  9. Tye Nebel, Glenwood, 87
  10. Landon Wulf, Denison-Schleswig, 87

Boys Team Scoring

  1. Kuemper Catholic 341
  2. Lewis Central 347
  3. Glenwood 352
  4. Clarinda 355
  5. Atlantic 355
  6. Harlan 357
  7. Denison-Schleswig 367
  8. Creston 387
  9. St. Albert 401
  10. Red Oak 426
  11. Shenandoah 449

Full Results: Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys

