Troy, PA

Bradford County job, community services fair in Troy next week

By Carl Aldinger
 2 days ago

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania CareerLink will be hosting a job and community services fair in Troy next week, with dozens of employers and organizations attending.

The Sayre School District announced the Greater Bradford County job fair for Wednesday, May 18 in Troy. As of May 6, the following employers had registered for the event, but CareerLink said more will be in attendance:

  • Age in Place Home Care
  • Big Brother Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers
  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
  • ESS
  • Keystone/Red Rock Job Corps
  • PrimeCare Medical
  • Staffworks, Inc.
  • B&K Equipment, LLC.
  • Cargill, Inc.
  • Dandy Mini Marts
  • Guthrie Community Credit Union
  • Pelton Trucking Co., Inc.
  • PRSM Healthcare
  • Tioga Downs Racetrack, LLC.

The following community services, plus others, will also be at the fair:

  • Best Transit
  • Bradford County Action, Inc.
  • Bradford Wyoming CO. Literacy Program
  • CASA – Trinity
  • Community Services for Children – ELRC
  • Martha Lloyd Community Services
  • Northern Tier Career Center
  • Office of Vocation Rehabilitation
  • Pennsylvania Army National Guard
  • Tech Owl
  • Trehab
  • U.S. Air Force/U.S. Space Force

The job fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on May 18 at Alparon Park in Troy, Pa.

Anyone with questions can contact Pennsylvania CareerLink at 570-265-2171 or by visiting the Towanda office at 312 Main Street.

Pa. State Trooper arrested for drug possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) arrested a state trooper on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances. Upon executing the warrant, the inspector and another trooper discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate. Both of these substances are steroids and Schedule III controlled substances. According to […]
83-year-old woman arrested for Waverly bank robbery

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Waverly woman has been arrested for allegedly robbing the village’s Chemung Canal Trust Company location Friday afternoon. Edna Jane Hallett, 83, was arrested after Waverly Police responded to the bank around 10:38 a.m. when the bank alarm was reported at the Chemung Street location. Police determined Hallett had just left […]
PA couple arrested for child endangerment after police find ‘deplorable conditions’ in home

LYCOMING TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested for multiple child endangerment charges after police said their five kids were living in “deplorable conditions” with drugs, lighters, blocked exits and animal feces in their trailer. Jeffrey Howlett (34) and Lindy Beck (29) of Cogan Station were arrested on April 14 after Old […]
Pfizer recalls tablets due to increased cancer risk

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling five lots of Accupril tablets that were distributed to patients. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued due to the presence of nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril. Recent testing discovered that the amount of nitrosamines were above the Acceptable Daily Intake level. The FDA […]
