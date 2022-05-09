ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Booking Holdings Shares Plunged 7.8% Today

By Travis Hoium
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) fell as much as 7.9% in trading today as the market took a nosedive and tech stocks magnified broader losses. Shares closed Monday near their low, dropping 7.8% in a brutal start to the week.

So what

The market overall tumbled on continuing fear about inflation, rising interest rates, and a possible recession. There wasn't any significant economic data out today, but earnings have generally been weak recently, and investors are moving out of risky stocks and into safer investments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iduqQ_0fYDiLzc00

Image source: Getty Images.

Ironically, the travel industry did get a bit of good news with internet rates falling slightly today and oil dropping 6.6%. That will make travel slightly less costly and put more money in consumers' pockets, which should be good for demand. But given the economic concerns overall, those tailwinds are being ignored by the market.

Now what

This is one of those volatile days that investors need to live through in order to generate long-term returns. Growth stocks tend to be extremely volatile, and that leads to big drops in down markets, but also big gains when the market recovers.

I don't think Booking Holdings' business has changed today; shares just dropped on macro concerns. For long-term investors, this is the kind of opportunity to buy in and hold on for the ride. But we've seen that it could be a rocky ride to market-beating returns.

10 stocks we like better than Booking Holdings
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Booking Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Booking Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Interest Rates#Bkng#Booking Holdings
Motley Fool

3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 in May

Although stock market corrections can be scary, they're a great time to put your money to work. These three stocks are genius buys for growth, value, and income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Crashing Stocks? What You Should Do

The stock market's off to an ugly start this year. Stick to your strategy and remember your financial goals. The stock market rallied 5% from its lows on Monday through Thursday, only to fall more than 3% today, resulting in the second down 3% day for the S&P 500 in one week.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Bitcoin falls to 22-month low as stock markets tumble

HONG KONG / LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin fell to its lowest level since July 2021 on Monday as slumping equity markets continued to hurt cryptocurrencies, which are currently trading in line with so-called riskier assets like tech stocks. Bitcoin dropped to as low as $32,763.16 shortly before 1100 GMT, in its...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
184K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy