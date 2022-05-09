ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Turks & Caicos Villa With Caribbean Views Lists for Nearly $9 Million

By V.L. Hendrickson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA contemporary Turks & Caicos villa with views of the Caribbean has hit the market for $8.995 million. The new 9,423-square-foot beachfront residence is one of...

A Sprawling $72 Million Waterfront Hamptons Estate Is Headed to the Market

This compound in the Hamptons is headed to the market. A more than 9-acre estate in the Hamptons—which was a part of the area’s biggest residential real estate deal of 2021—is set to hit the market Tuesday for $72 million, Mansion Global has learned. It will become one of the most expensive homes on the market in the area.
Silicon Valley Home Where Facebook Was Created Lists for Nearly $5.3 Million

The California house where Facebook—recently rebranded as Meta—was developed hit the market for the first time Tuesday, asking nearly $5.3 million. The California house where Facebook—recently rebranded as Meta—was developed hit the market for the first time Tuesday, asking nearly $5.3 million. Mark Zuckerberg, 37, Dustin...
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s $225 Million Malibu Estate Has a Cliffside Elevator to the Beach

Click here to read the full article. Malibu real estate prices have been booming in recent years, but this hilltop home is sure to break sale records for both Malibu and the state of California. The $225 million oceanside estate is being sold by former Disney executive Michael Eisner, who served as CEO of Walt Disney Co. from 1984 to 2005. He and his wife, Jane, purchased their first parcel of land here in the mid-1990s and have been adding adjacent lots since then. In total, the estate comprises five parcels of land and was gradually constructed over decades until it...
This Company Now Owns Enough Single-Family Homes To House The Entire Country Of Iceland

Single-family rentals has been one of the hottest real estate asset classes over the past couple of years as home values and rent prices have soared. The largest owner of this asset class in the U.S. is Invitation Homes Inc. INVH, a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of 82,758 single-family rental homes as of the end of the first quarter this year.
St. Paul Mansion Once Owned By Hamm’s Family Is On Market For $1.85M

Originally published on May 10 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A $1.85 million mansion in St. Paul, once owned by the Hamm’s brewing family, is on the market. The 10,000-square-foot mansion, located at 6 Crocus Hill, was built in 1936 by the Hamm’s family for their daughter. The house was known as the “limo house for the lavish parties,” according to the listing agency, Sotheby’s International Realty. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) “This Iconic Georgian Revival estate is a spectacular example of the work of architect Clarence Johnston and the mark he left on the city of Saint Paul. The current owners have lovingly and thoughtfully brought this property to the next level,” the listing said. The mansion’s interior features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an exercise room, sauna, wine cellar, three-vehicle garage, five wood burning fireplaces and more. Outside on the 2-acre plot there’s an in-ground pool, an “authentic English garden,” and even a wood fired pizza oven. (credit: Sotheby’s International Realty) The property is listed as “coming soon.”
Trump Family’s Palm Beach Mansion Available as $2.5 Million a Year Rental

A Florida mansion next to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and linked to former President Donald Trump is now available as a rental for nearly $2.5 million a year. The Palm Beach home has direct beach access and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, according to the listing with Lawrence A. Moens Associates. The residence was listed this week as available to rent for $208,000 a month, bringing the annual total to $2.496 million.
George Strait Sells Spectacular Hilltop Texas Estate — See Inside [Pictures]

George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind, custom-built estate in Texas after several years of trying to find a buyer. According to online listings, Strait's 7,925-square-foot adobe mansion on a hilltop in one of San Antonio's most exclusive communities sold at the end of 2021 after several years of price drops. The Real Deal real estate website reported in January of 2022 that Strait had sold his home to Shannon Ralson, who owns a medical staffing company in San Antonio called Angel Staffing Inc.
Richard Gere Finds a Buyer for His $28-Million Estate in Upstate New York

Actor Richard Gere has found a buyer for his sprawling country compound in upstate New York, which he put on the market for $28 million last October. The listing went into contract Thursday, according to records on Multiple Listing Service. Located in Pound Ridge, about an hour’s drive from New...
Nine-acre waterfront mega-mansion in the Hamptons listed for $72m

A nine-acre mega-estate in New York’s ritzy Hamptons comunity has gone on the market for a staggering $72m.The giant estate in Water Mill has a 17,000-square-feet mansion that comes with 21 bedrooms, multiple kitchens, a tennis court and a dock that sits on more than 3,000ft of private shoreline.The 21 bedrooms include 15-ensuite rooms, as well as a studio, a two bedroom apartment and a three-bedroom suite.The kitchen has 10-person breakfast area, as well as a formal dining room for entertaining guests.Next to the tennis court is a tennis house that comes with a commercial kitchen, a gym, sauna, arcade...
This couple just bought a house for all cash in one of America’s hottest markets. Here’s how they did it, and what it feels like

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The sound of a gunshot ringing out at 2 a.m. was the last straw for Laurie and Tim. After seven years in their Oakland home, they decided in mid-2021 to head north to Portland, Ore., for a safer neighborhood for their children and a slower pace of living.
