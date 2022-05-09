ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On This Day: ‘The Golden Girls’ Series Finale Airs in 1992

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s an emotional day for Golden Girls fans, as the series finale aired on NBC thirty years ago today. Sure, thanks to streaming services and box sets, Golden Girls fans can revisit the sunny Miami home and their four favorite ladies anytime. But there’s something about knowing this day in 1992...

AOL Corp

'The Golden Girls' finale was one of TV's most watched ever, and the show is still going strong

Our friendship with Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia is still going strong, 30 years after the finale of The Golden Girls premiered on May 9, 1992. The final show was a huge event, with ratings that are unheard of today. An estimated 27.2 million people tuned into see the hour-long episode, "One Flew Out of the Cuckoo's Nest," in which Dorothy meets Blanche's uncle, Lucas, who's played by guest-star Leslie Nielsen. After Blanche attempts to set up the two — in true Blanche fashion, for her own benefit — Dorothy and Lucas figure out what's happened and plot to get back at Blanche by pretending that they hit it off and impulsively decided to marry. Not surprisingly, Blanche is upset at this turn of events. (How could a Yankee like Dorothy live at her beloved Hollingsworth Manor? And worse, um, Aunt Dorothy?!) However, what started as a joke soon turns real, and Dorothy impulsively says yes to a marriage proposal from Lucas. Everything wraps up with Dorothy encountering her ex-husband, Stan, on her way to the wedding, and Sophia deciding to stay with her surrogate daughters instead of going to live with the new couple.
Outsider.com

