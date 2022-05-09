ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Diver's body is found floating beside 50 KILOGRAMS of cocaine at a busy port as cops seize mystery boat and probe links to Australia's drug 'superhighway'

By Levi Parsons
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The body of a man wearing technical dive gear has washed up at a busy port with police suspecting he was trying to bring ashore a $20million-haul of cocaine using 'old school' smuggling tactics that are rarely seen by modern drug syndicates.

The unidentified diver was recovered from the water along with more than 50kg of cocaine off Heron road, alongside the Port of Newcastle in NSW, on Monday morning.

Australia's largest coal port has long been a beacon for international drug importers, with the nation's most lucrative market for illicit substances - Sydney - just a two-hour drive south.

The route is often referred to among seasoned organised crime detectives as Australia's drug 'superhighway'.

Police are now investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death including which crime cartel the man may have working for as they focus in on nearby Panama-flagged ship which sailed from Argentina.

NSW Police investigator turned private sector consultant Peter Moroney recently revealed to Daily Mail Australia that an old tactic of drug traffickers was to train in deep-water scuba diving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3VKK_0fYDhB8900
The body of a man wearing technical dive gear (pictured) has washed up at a busy port with police suspecting he was trying to bring ashore a $20million-haul of cocaine using 'old school' smuggling tactics that are rarely seen by modern drug syndicates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WoVf1_0fYDhB8900
Port of Newcastle has long been a beacon for international drug importers with the nation's largest market for illicit substances - Sydney - just a two-hour drive south

'Someone would fly to places such as Indonesia, identify a cargo ship then dive down and secretly attach drugs to the hull of the vessel,' the veteran ex-cop of 25 years said.

'When it arrived and was under anchor they would then unattach it and bring it back to an Australian port.'

He said the smuggling tactic is rarely seen anymore with drug lords now opting to move illicit product into Australia by using a 'mothership'.

'These days they send out a 'mothership' somewhere into the South Pacific where there's little attention from local authorities and a vast amount of ocean to patrol,' Mr Moroney said.

The vessel will then meet a cruising yacht and fill it up with either Colombian cocaine or Mexican meth.

Police said members of the public and NSW Ambulance paramedics tried desperately to save the man, but he died at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01UV8H_0fYDhB8900
The drugs were bricks of cocaine covered in thick plastic (pictured) in a bundle that had been secured with ropes and plastic

'The person was wearing full scuba gear and very technical scuba gear,' Detective Superintendent Rob Critchlow told 2GB radio.

'Port officials noticed what appeared to be a body. Water police came over to assist and then they located what appeared to be drugs, not far away from where the person was found.'

The drugs were bricks of cocaine covered in thick plastic in a bundle that had been secured with ropes and plastic.

He said the Australian Border Force are now closely examining a nearby ship and its crew.

'It is a ship that is registered in Panama and it last left port in Argentina before it came to Australia,' Detective Superintendent Critchlow said.

'We are talking to all the sailors on board and the Captain as well as offshore authorities.'

He admitted the road between Newcastle and Sydney has become a major target of drug cartels able to hide their dangerous product amongst the constant flow of sea traffic.

'Anywhere we have large movements of shipping it makes it really open to organised crime,' Detective Superintendent Critchlow said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vOInr_0fYDhB8900
Police are now investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death including who which crime cartel the man may have working for as they focus in on nearby Panama-flagged ship which sailed from Argentina. Pictured: Port of Newcastle 

Police are yet to reveal if the drugs were floating in the water or recovered from the hull of a vessel.

But the various packages of white powder believed to be cocaine is in excess of 50kg with a potential street value of $20million.

A large-scale investigation is now underway involving officers from Newcastle City Police District, specialist forensic teams, Marine Area Command, the Australian Border Force and Organised Crime Squad detectives.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed something unusual in the area to come forward.

'At about midnight on Sunday, May 8, an inflatable boat - a rubber ducky for lack of a better description and a Quintrex runabout with a green stripe - was seen in the vicinity of the ship which was a berth 2 at Heron Road at Kooragang Island which is in the south arm of the Hunter River,' Detective Superintendent Critchlow said.

'So we are asking anyone who may have been in the port, in the river, who saw some strange activity on Sunday evening or Monday morning to call Crimestoppers.'

Police divers will continue to scour the bottom of Australia's largest coal port on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

4 Men Gang-Raped, Killed and Ate a Protected Monitor Lizard

Forest officials in India are investigating four men who gang-raped, killed, cooked and ate a monitor lizard in one of India’s most protected forest reserves. It was the only monitor lizard in the park. The incident took place on March 29 at the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, in the western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Newcastle#Smuggler#Organised Crime#Cocaine#Nsw Police#Daily Mail Australia#Australian
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Country
Argentina
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The home so filthy that it's declared a BIOHAZARD: Cleaner reveals horrifying conditions inside elderly couple's home with no running water or gas and filled with piles of rubbish because of '20 years of hoarding'

A professional cleaner has revealed horrifying photos of a rat-infested house swamped in chest-high piles of rubbish that was so filthy it was declared a 'biohazard'. George Mensah, 58, who runs Merseyside House Clearance, shared clips of the disgusting property in Liverpool, which was lived in by an elderly couple who 'hoarded for 20 years' and had no running water or gas.
U.K.
The Independent

Colombian drug lord arrested for shipping ‘outrageous’ amounts of cocaine to US over 20 years

The accused leader of a Colombian drug cartel shipped “outrageous” amounts of cocaine to the United States before getting captured in October, prosecutors have said. Dairo Antonio Usuga, or “Otoniel”, appeared in Brooklyn’s district court on Thursday on charges of trafficking cocaine from Colombia into the US.US prosecutors claim the leader of the notorious “Clan del Golfo” (the Gulf Clan) shipped “outrageous quantities of cocaine into the United States” from Colombia – from where he was extradited on Wednesday – over two decades. Colombian president Ivan Duque said in a video message that Otoniel was comparable to deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Five-bedroom home where drugs, guns and cash were found in a secret room hidden behind a bookcase hits the market for $2.7m after the whole property was seized by police

An impressive five-bedroom house has hit the market for $2.76million but the owner won't get a cent after the property was seized by police. The two-storey home at Sylvania in Sydney's south had been owned by jailed drug trafficker Alexander Luis Leon and his father. Leon, 48, is currently serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman's heartbreaking farewell to her best friend who died two weeks after she was a pillion passenger in a motorbike accident that also claimed her father on his 60th birthday

The best friend of a teenager killed when she and her father went on a motorbike joyride for his birthday has shared a heartbreaking tribute to the 'beautiful soul'. Alan, 60, and Hannah Atherton, 19, were out on a ride for his 60th on April 18 when they collided with a silver sedan on the Bruce Highway, south of Mackay, in northern Queensland at about 10.30am.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy