White House warns it will only give vaccines to at-risk Americans if Congress doesn't approve $10billion in COVID funding because Biden administration has run out of money - and is predicting another surge in infections this fall

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The White House will have to limit the next generation of COVID-19 shots to the Americans at highest risk for serious disease if Congress doesn't pass a new coronavirus funding package.

On Monday, CNBC reported the warning, citing a senior Biden administration official.

'We will be able to get some vaccines of the new generation but it'll be a very limited amount and really only for the highest-risk individuals, but it will not be available for everybody,' the official told CNBC.

President Joe Biden urged Congress on Monday to pass a COVID-19 funding bill warning, 'We will lose our place in line for America to order new COVID treatments and vaccines for the fall'
A senior administration official warned to CNBC that only the most high-risk Americans will be able to get new COVID vaccines if Congress doesn't pass new funding 

The official told the network that the White House is worried there will be a COVID surge in the fall due to the current vaccines losing efficacy and because the omicron variant could mutate into variants that are even more contagious.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are retooling their COVID vaccines to make them more potent against the omicron variant.

The current crop of vaccines are still formulated to the original strain of COVID-19.

While the vaccines work against preventing the worst outcomes, they've become less effective against mild disease and haven't prevented the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. needs more money for vaccines, therapeutics and testing, the official said.

The source added that Congress needs to pass a funding bill in the next few weeks to ensure that contract negotiations between the federal government and vaccine makers are at an advanced stage by July.

The White House originally asked Congress for an additional $22.5 billion - which was cut down to $10 billion in the Senate, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney striking a deal in early April.

However a number of Senate Republicans want the Biden administration to reinstate Title 42, a pandemic-related immigration restriction that allows for the swift deportation of those coming into the U.S. over the southern border, despite some migrants potentially having legitimate asylum claims.

The policy is expected to end of May 23.

On Monday, President Joe Biden gave Congress the green-light to pass funding to beef up the Ukrainian war effort seperately from the COVID-19 funding bill - but pushed lawmakers to pass the latter too.

'Without timely COVID funding, more Americans will die needlessly,' Biden said in a statement. 'We will lose our place in line for America to order new COVID treatments and vaccines for the fall, including next-generation vaccines under development, and be unable to maintain our supply of COVID tests.'

'In the fall, if we are hit by new variants, it will be too late to get the tools needed for protection – critical treatments that will be available in Europe, but not the United States,' the president added.

Biden asked Congress to pass the Ukrainian war funding bill 'in the next few days.'

'And then, I urge Congress to move promptly on the COVID funding bill,' Biden said. 'This virus knows no borders; we must continue to save lives here at home and around the world,' the president added.

Comments / 33

Hammer Powder
2d ago

You gotta be kidding me. Evidently there were plenty of billions already wasted away in the past two years that they had no idea where it went.

Reply(1)
29
Barnacle Bill
2d ago

Let’s see we have 345 million Americans and he wants $10 billion dollars. Really, how much pork/socialism is in this bill?

Reply(1)
26
Nancy
1d ago

how can he be reducing the deficit as he claims and still be spending money hand over fist?

Reply
13
Daily Mail

