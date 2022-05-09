ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

NY Giants announce Kayvon Thibodeaux will wear No. 5 as rookie

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Former Oregon Ducks’ star Kayvon Thibodeaux got his first big win as a member of the NY Giants on Monday.

After much debate, it appears that Thibodeaux will wear jersey No. 5 for the Giants, taking it away from veteran kicker Graham Gano. There was a lot of commentary about whether or not Thibodeaux, a rookie who the Giants drafted with the 5th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, deserved to get the number over an established kicker like Gano.

In the end, it appears that KT won, though we don’t know if there was a dollar figure settlement in the battle for the jersey number. Considering how much Thibodeaux is getting paid as a rookie, it wouldn’t be a shock to hear that Gano got paid to give up the number.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look who is No. 1: Arkansas basketball freshman is the nation’s best

Nick Smith at one point during the winter was projected to be a potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. The 2023 NBA draft. Smith has yet to play a possession of college basketball, but Arkansas’ top recruit in the Class of 2022 has skills that have the professional ranks drooling. He was already a five-star when coach Eric Musselman recruited him and he committed. Now, 247Sports named Smith the No. 1 recruit in the country. The site released its final individual player rankings for the class earlier this week. Musselman was happy on Wednesday to see it. Smith is the second Arkansas signee to be ranked as the top player in his class. Russellville native and Razorbacks legend Corliss Williamson was the same in 1992. ESPN still has Smith ranked No. 3 and Rivals has him ranked No. 2. He joins fellow five-star recruits Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh on campus next year. Guard Derrian Ford and swingmen Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning round out the recruiting class, also as Top 100 prospects.
ARKANSAS STATE
ChampU BBQ: Who's coming to Norman for the Oklahoma Sooners mega recruiting event?

The ChampU BBQ has been extremely kind to the Oklahoma Sooners these last few years and it figures that as long as they keep hosting it, it will always remain that way. Generally, the Sooners’ have an absolutely elite collection of talent in Norman during the summer at a time when school is no longer a factor and prospects are focusing on recruiting.
NORMAN, OK
