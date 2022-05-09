ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Amazin’ But True’ Podcast Episode 103: The 2022 Mets Are Built Different feat. Mike Puma

By Jake Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
Getty Images

The 2022 Mets are built different.

Insane comeback victories, a combined no-hitter, series win after series win, money not being an issue and players holding themselves accountable. These Mets are a breath of fresh air. Just a month into the season, they have had more memorable moments and positive storylines than the past five years combined. While it’s still early, this Mets squad has quite the different feel to it.

To talk about the comeback Thursday, the series win in Philly and everything else going on in Mets land, we bring you a new episode of the “Amazin’ But True” podcast with Nelson Figueroa and me. The Post’s Mike Puma drops by for a chat and I bring my alter ego J-Swizzy out for a 2022 Mets rap.

Amazin’ But True’ Podcast with Jake & Figgie:
  • BUILT DIFFERENT: Thursday was a sign of why this Mets team is different. Down 7-1 in the 9th inning, they score seven runs to win the game. This team continues to have a never-say-die attitude.
  • MAD MAX: Scherzer did not have his best stuff Sunday, leading to the first time a team lost in a game he started in almost a year. He held himself accountable and made no excuses, which you love to see. Scherzer is a different breed than any other pitcher in the game.
  • BASSITT EXTENSION?: Chris Bassitt pitched well in the Mets’ win in Game 2 Sunday over the Phillies. Is it time the Mets give him a contract extension? Pete Alonso’s second home run still has not landed.
  • METS RAP: I drop my 2022 Mets rap for the season, which leaves Figgie quite impressed and surprised.
Mike Puma Interview:

NY Post Mets beat writer
  • CLUBHOUSE: Gets the feel that this is a tight-knit group.
  • LINDOR: Keeps the guys together, good clubhouse guy and helps that he is performing this year.
  • CANO: Has not noticed much of a difference since Robinson Cano was released. That was the right decision to make.
