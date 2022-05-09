ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

People living with Type 2 Diabetes can increase their life expectancy

By Emilie Kyler
mycbs4.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent University of Florida Health study shows that making certain lifestyle changes for people living with type two diabetes can actually help them gain a few years of life. In...

mycbs4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Type 2 diabetics can add over a DECADE to their lives through simple lifestyle changes such as slimming down to a healthy weight, study finds

Type 2 diabetics could add a decade to their lives by slimming down to a healthy weight and better controlling blood pressure and sugar levels, a study suggests. Researchers at the University of Florida — who monitored patients aged 50 to 80 — said their findings should 'motivate' many to stick to treatment plans.
WEIGHT LOSS
studyfinds.org

5 key childhood risk factors can predict a heart attack or stroke 50 years later

MELBOURNE, Australia — Life would be much easier if we all had our own medical crystal ball. The ability to see into our health futures could potentially save countless lives. While it isn’t quite a magic 8-ball, researchers from the Murdoch Children Research Institute (MCRI) say it may be possible to predict major heart problems decades before they ever occur.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

What Causes Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is one of the most common chronic health conditions in the U.S. (a whopping 10.5% of the population has it)1—yet it is woefully misunderstood by most people. There are all kinds of misconceptions about what causes type 2 diabetes. Because of this, you might think you did something wrong if you get a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. But the truth is, the condition is the result of a combination of factors, some of which can be outside of your control. Ultimately, type 2 diabetes occurs when your body doesn’t use insulin properly. The good news is that there are lots of ways to change that. Keep reading to learn what really causes type 2 diabetes—and what you can do to prevent it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Management#Life Expectancy#Type 2 Diabetes#Can Can#Uf Health
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What should my blood glucose level be?

Blood glucose is a sugar that the bloodstream carries to all cells in the body to supply energy. A person needs to keep blood sugar levels within a safe range to reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Blood glucose monitoring measures the amount of sugar that the blood...
HEALTH
WebMD

10 Foods That Will Help Ease Rheumatoid Arthritis and Reduce Inflammation

What Should You Know About Arthritis and Inflammation?. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disorder that affects about 1% of the population. It is a progressive disease that causes pain and inflammation in the joints. Later, it causes deformities in areas like the feet, ankles, fingers, and toes. Severe cases of rheumatoid arthritis can lead to immobility.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Good News—Science Says That Eating Chocolate Really Does Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease

There are a handful of ways to reduce your risk of heart disease, including maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly—but what about having a sweet tooth? While it doesn't sound likely, a new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that cocoa extract supplements may lower the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

One-in-four American adults are living with a potentially LIFE THREATENING liver disorder caused by overeating, leading heart disease association says

One in four American adults are living with potentially life-threatening liver disease sparked by over-eating, a leading heart disease association has warned. The illness — medically termed non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — occurs when fat builds up in the liver. It normally triggers no warning signs in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What are some natural treatments for osteoarthritis?

Some people with osteoarthritis (OA) find relief from natural treatments, such as physical therapy and acupuncture. Many experts recommend a combination of drug-based and natural treatments for people with OA. OA is the most common form of arthritis, affecting more than. adults in the United States. OA happens when the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Cholesterol embolism: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

A cholesterol embolism (CE) is a crystal of cholesterol that has broken away from a plaque deposit inside an artery and become lodged in a smaller artery. Cholesterol emboli can restrict blood flow to the major organs. This may result in serious and potentially life threatening complications. In this article,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy