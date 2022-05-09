ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicky White dies, escaped Alabama inmate in custody after manhunt ends in Indiana

By Seth Austin
Myhighplains.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT/WHNT) – The manhunt has ended for an escaped Alabama inmate and wanted corrections officer, law enforcement officials announced Monday. U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana, said Alabama officials. Casey was driving and Vicky was a passenger, Lauderdale...

