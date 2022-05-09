Emma Roberts' Ex & Baby Daddy Garrett Hedlund Pens Her A Sweet Mother's Day Message Post-Split: See His Handwritten Note

MEGA

No drama here! Though Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund — the father of her 1-year-old old son Rhodes — called it quits a few months ago, the Pan actor, 37, still went out of his way to honor the actress on Mother's Day.

On Instagram, he posted a photo of a handwritten letter to the 31-year-old Scream Queens lead. "Happy Mother's Day! To the most beautiful mother, dear Emma," the message began. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love."

@garretthedlund/Instagram

On Hedlund's Instagram Story, he posted a photo of himself with his own mom, writing, "So grateful for you. Every, single, day."

Roberts paid tribute to her loved ones as well. "Happy Mother’s Day to the loves of my life Roadie and mama @kellygrace1010 ❤️ ," she wrote. "Rhodes thank you for making me a mom and mama thank you for teaching me how to be one!! & being the best Mims we could ask for 💐💫."

Hedlund and Roberts got together in early 2019 and welcomed Rhodes in December 2020, but the following year was filled with rough patches .

"It seems becoming parents has really tested their relationship. Her relationship with Garrett is rocky, to say the least," a source dished to OK! in late 2021. "They’re committed to being good parents, so everyone hopes they’ll be able to get back on the same page."

@emmaroberts/Instagram

By the beginning of 2022, things had ended, and Hedlund made headlines when he was arrested in January for public intoxication. Making matters worse, the star already had two DUIs from 2020.

Following the drama, an OK! insider spilled that the Nickelodeon alum was relying on her aunt Julia Roberts for advice.

"Julia's been her rock and is providing a loving shoulder to cry on . She thinks Garrett's incapable of getting his act together and that he has no business being with her niece. He's put Emma through hell, and Julia's reminding her that someone better will come along," the insider shared. "Julia's been through plenty of her own heartbreak and promises Emma that there's a light at the end of the tunnel."