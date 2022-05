State Sen. Sandra Cunningham has had her driving while intoxicated charge dismissed, her office confirmed to POLITICO’s Carly Sitrin. Cunningham (D-Hudson) was hit with the charge on March 4, 2021 after police said she sideswiped two parked cars at 9:30 a.m. on Culver Avenue in Jersey City. She told police she thought she hit a snowbank and the lawmaker appeared to be disoriented and struggling to maintain her balance, according to police body camera footage.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO