Sioux Falls, SD

Four arrested two charged with abuse or cruelty to a minor

By Liz Ryan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A shots fired incident Thursday leads to a chase, accident, and 4 arrested in Sioux Falls. Police say an officer attempted to stop a pickup, police believed was involved in a...

Appellant says routine traffic stop prolonged to summon drug dog

A Sioux Falls man charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance is challenging the traffic stop that led to his arrest. Alex Olin Johnson made his case before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, May 13. Johnson was driving his brother’s car in late 2019 when he was pulled over because the tinted windows were too dark. He says the stop was illegal.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iowa gentleman's club investigated for possible use of underage female performers

CARROLL, Iowa — Several Iowa law enforcement agencies are collaborating on an investigation of a gentleman's club, the Fort Dodge Police Department reported. A search warrant was executed Thursday night at Ossy's Show Club, located at 1215 Plaza Drive in Carroll. Detectives are investigating allegations of possible underage female...
CARROLL, IA
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Vermillion, SD
Nebraska State Patrol investigating suspected murder-suicide

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement in Custer County is investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two people were found dead. According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), at roughly 1:45 a.m. Friday, local law enforcement in Custer County requested assistance from the NSP to investigate a homicide in Broken Bow.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Rapid City Woman sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Aynjel Schumacher, 27, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking conspiracy according to a release by the Department of Justice. U.S Attorney Alison J.Ramsdell said that Schumacher’s sentence was followed by five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
RAPID CITY, SD
Authorities: One dead following 2-vehicle crash

MINNEHAHA, COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead following a fatal 2-vehicle crash east of Baltic Friday. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a Toyota Corolla failed to stop for a stop sign and crashed into a Dodge pickup. One of the drivers died...
BALTIC, SD
Wentworth woman killed after debris hits car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.
WENTWORTH, SD
Brookings woman sentenced on Lake County assault and drug charges

A 19-year-old Brookings woman was sentenced in Lake County Circuit Court this week on two different charges for two different incidents. Allyson Morse of Brookings had earlier entered a plea to a misdemeanor charge of Simple Assault for assaulting a law enforcement officer in August of last year. On this charge Tuesday, Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Morse to serve 90 days in jail, plus pay fine and court costs of close to 300-dollars.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
Harrold man who escaped from state Corrections facility in Yankton while serving time on a Hughes County possession charge, sentenced for Assaulting a Federal Officer

A 31 year old man from Harrold convicted of Assaulting, Resisting, and Impeding a Federal Officer has been sentenced in U.S. District Court. Richard Barela must spend 84 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
2 suspects involved in Brooklyn Park armed carjacking

An armed carjacking was reported in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Police say the incident took place at about 7:38 p.m. on the 9600 block of Colorado Lane North. A victim was reportedly sitting in their BMW X5 when two suspects, described by Deputy Chief Mark Bruley as "two younger Black males," approached. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding the victim's property, according to police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
Wausau man arrested on 5th OWI charge hours after 4th OWI arrest

A 26-year-old Wausau man is facing charges of fourth- and fifth-offense drunken driving after incidents that happened just hours apart. Police say Tyler Schewe was so intoxicated when he was arrested April 19 he was taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital – but left the hospital before officers arrived to issue his citation. Less than 20 hours later he was arrested again, this time after allegedly driving off Hwy. 29 into a ditch, according to court documents.
WAUSAU, WI
Vermillion First Responders Respond To Multiple Accidents

A severe storm system tore through central and eastern South Dakota on Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, damaging buildings and vehicles, and downing trees and power lines. It left people stranded in their vehicles as dust storms rolled across the region. One fatality occurred in Sioux Falls as a result of the storm. A nursing home in Salem was destroyed, and the roof of another building was lifted.
VERMILLION, SD
Jury trials canceled as pair pleads guilty for involvement in death of Watford City man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two felony jury trials have been canceled for a pair accused in the shooting death of a Watford City man. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran (also known as Oscar Ortiz) were traveling in Dunn County with 42-year-old Brian Rowe last July before Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. The couple was arrested two days later in Minnesota.
WATFORD CITY, ND
Police redirecting traffic from S Norton Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News Reporter Lauren Soulek is reporting a heavy police presence at McKennan Park. A large tree has fallen on a vehicle. Police are redirecting traffic from S Norton Avenue. You’re asked to avoid the area if you can.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

