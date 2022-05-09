Repeat Offender Nabbed In Baltimore Shooting: Police

Antionne Johnson Jr. Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A repeat violent offender has been arrested in connection to an attempted murder last week in Baltimore, authorities say.

Antionne Johnson Jr., 30, is charged with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot the victim several times on the 2400 block of Greenmount Avenue on Wednesday, May 4, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The 26-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital in serious, but stable condition, police report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.