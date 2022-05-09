ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Palantir Stock Crashed Today

By Joe Tenebruso
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) plunged 21% on Monday after the data analytics company's first-quarter earnings and guidance fell short of investors' expectations.

So what

The software provider's revenue rose 31% year over year to $446 million. The gains were fueled by an 86% jump in Palantir's customer count, to 277. Those customers also spent more on Palantir's platform, as evidenced by its net dollar retention rate of 124%.

Yet while Palantir's commercial revenue surged 54%, to $205 million -- including an impressive 136% increase in the U.S. -- its larger government business saw revenue rise by only 16%, to $241 million. That was a surprise to investors, as the company was widely believed to see significantly higher demand for its government- and defense-focused data services due to the war in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JbaC1_0fYDdBhd00

Image source: Getty Images.

All told, Palantir generated an operating loss of $39 million, compared with a loss of $114 million in the year-ago quarter. Despite that improvement, the company's adjusted earnings per share, which strips out stock-based compensation, declined by 50% to $0.02. That was well below Wall Street's estimates. Analysts had expected adjusted per-share profits of $0.04.

Now what

Investors were also troubled by Palantir's tepid sales forecast. Management guided for revenue of $470 million in the second quarter. That would represent a notable deceleration in growth, to roughly 25%.

Still, Palantir said there's "a wide range of potential upside" to its sales outlook, including geopolitical-driven business gains. The company also reiterated its long-term goal of growing revenue by at least 30% annually through 2025.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Palantir Technologies Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Software#Pltr
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy