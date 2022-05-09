ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Want to track your ballot in California’s June 2022 primary election? Here’s how

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmCSo_0fYDd6NF00

California voters began receiving their ballots Monday for the 2022 primary election on Tuesday, June 7.

They will list candidates vying for statewide offices, including U.S. senator, governor, attorney general and secretary of state, for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the State Senate and the State Assembly, and for local offices.

In California’s “jungle” primary system, the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will proceed to face off in the November 2022 midterm election.

Ballots have been mailed to all registered voters in the state; they can then be filled out and either mailed back — at no expense — or taken to a ballot drop box. Ballots must be postmarked by June 7 to be counted, and must be received by no later than June 14.

Want to keep tabs on your ballot? The state has a system for that.

Where’s My Ballot ” is an online program that allows you to track your vote-by-mail ballot, including when it is mailed, when it is received, and when it is accepted. The program can be found at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot .

You simply provide your first and last name, date of birth and ZIP code, and the program will tell you the status of your ballot.

You can also sign up for a text, email or voice phone call alert to receive updates about your ballot’s status.

The Secretary of State’s Office maintains a “ Frequently Asked Questions ” page that helps troubleshoot any problems you may have in accessing the ballot tracker.

The California Secretary of State’s Office has contracted private vendor BallotTrax as a way to provide additional transparency for voters on the status of their ballots, according to a statement.

“BallotTrax has years of experience providing ballot tracking services to election offices across the United States. They also have experience working with various ballot printing vendors and the United States Postal Service to track ballots as they move through the mail stream,” according to a statement from the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Must Read Alaska

Kelly Tshibaka: Alaska voters say it’s time for a change in the Senate

IF MURKOWSKI WON’T STAND UP AND RAISE HELL WHEN SOMETHING IS BAD FOR ALASKA, SHE SHOULD CLEAN OUT HER DESK. As the Alaska Republican Party holds its state convention this week, attention will naturally focus on the 2022 elections, most notably the selection of our next U.S. senator. I’ve been running against incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski for over a year, and it’s clear that voters agree that it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Record numbers of Georgia voters cast early ballots in primary election

(The Center Square) — A record number of Georgians cast early in-person votes on the first day of early voting in this year’s primary election. Overall, 27,298 Georgians cast early ballots in person on Monday. That is three times the number that turned out on the first day of the 2018 primary and nearly twice as many as the first day of the June 2020 primary.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Primary Election#Ballots#The State Senate#The State Assembly#State#Office
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

3K+
Followers
407
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy