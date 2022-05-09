Want to track your ballot in California’s June 2022 primary election? Here’s how

California voters began receiving their ballots Monday for the 2022 primary election on Tuesday, June 7.

They will list candidates vying for statewide offices, including U.S. senator, governor, attorney general and secretary of state, for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the State Senate and the State Assembly, and for local offices.

In California’s “jungle” primary system, the top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will proceed to face off in the November 2022 midterm election.

Ballots have been mailed to all registered voters in the state; they can then be filled out and either mailed back — at no expense — or taken to a ballot drop box. Ballots must be postmarked by June 7 to be counted, and must be received by no later than June 14.

Want to keep tabs on your ballot? The state has a system for that.

“ Where’s My Ballot ” is an online program that allows you to track your vote-by-mail ballot, including when it is mailed, when it is received, and when it is accepted. The program can be found at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status/wheres-my-ballot .

You simply provide your first and last name, date of birth and ZIP code, and the program will tell you the status of your ballot.

You can also sign up for a text, email or voice phone call alert to receive updates about your ballot’s status.

The Secretary of State’s Office maintains a “ Frequently Asked Questions ” page that helps troubleshoot any problems you may have in accessing the ballot tracker.

The California Secretary of State’s Office has contracted private vendor BallotTrax as a way to provide additional transparency for voters on the status of their ballots, according to a statement.

“BallotTrax has years of experience providing ballot tracking services to election offices across the United States. They also have experience working with various ballot printing vendors and the United States Postal Service to track ballots as they move through the mail stream,” according to a statement from the California Secretary of State’s Office.