Mankato, MN

Statewide Alert Issued For Missing Mankato Woman

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide alert for a missing Mankato woman. The alert was issued at the request of the Mankato Department of Public Safety, which says 30-year-old Nyawuor...

Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
MANKATO, MN
Man Killed by Toppled Grain Bin During Storm in Central Minnesota

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - The severe storms that have pounded sections of Minnesota this week are now blamed for at least two deaths. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed on Thursday when a grain bin apparently collapsed on him. A news release says deputies were dispatched to a rural property just west of the town of Lake Lillian around 7 PM after the Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person in the area where a large grain bin had been blown over during a thunderstorm. Around the same time, the National Weather Service received a report of wind gusts exceeding 70 mph in nearby Willmar.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
(UPDATED) Young victims of Western Wisconsin Fire Identified

Barron, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin have identified the victims of an early morning fire. A news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office says two young children were pulled from a burning home after emergency responders received a 911 call just before 3:30 a.m. reporting that a house in the City of Barron was on fire. The children, identified as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee, were transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire Wisconsin where they were pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the fire. Their father, 44-year-old Donald Albee, was later found deceased inside the house.
BARRON, WI
Cold Water Means Wearing Lifejacket Crucial on Duluth Area Lakes

The 2022 Minnesota Fishing Opener is this weekend and after a warm, stormy week, it looks like ice on area lakes will not be an issue. However, stubborn ice did remain on some Minnesota lakes right up until this week and that makes for especially dangerous water temperatures. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants all anglers to take that threat seriously and take preventative measures.
DULUTH, MN
Wisconsin Resident Scammed Out Of $18,000

We are no strangers to scams at this point. There are always a bunch going around but this one takes things to the next level. A few months back, several similar utility scams were reported across Minnesota. All of them had very similar qualities and tactics and were reported in a handful of spots across Minnesota.
NEENAH, WI
Rochester Woman Chases People With A Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of chasing three people with a knife is now facing two felony assault charges. The incident happened last October. According to the criminal complaint, 24-year-old Christiana Tate and one of the three female victims got into an argument “about her on again, off again boyfriend. “ He was with the victim at the time.
ROCHESTER, MN
Guilty Plea by Zumbro Falls Area Man For Murder of His Father

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Zumbro Falls man today entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree murder charge for the death. In exchange for the guilty plea, the Wabasha County Attorney dropped the first-degree murder charge that was brought against 46-year-old James Riley by the Grand Jury that investigated the case last August. Riley is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19 and the plea deal calls for a 36-year prison term.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
Have You Heard About This Haunted Bridge In Siren, Wisconsin?

If you're scared of things that go bump in the night, you may want to avoid this haunted Wisconsin bridge at all costs. Yikes. There are many haunted places across both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Recently, I learned about a haunted road in Wisconsin! There are many rumors and legends about why it is haunted in the first place but only one story has ever been confirmed.
SIREN, WI
Highway Worker Killed in Southern Minnesota Work Zone Incident

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young man from a southern Twin Cities suburb was the victim of a deadly incident in a highway work zone this morning. The State Patrol has not released much information but has indicated the 23-year-old Rosemount man was operating a skid loader while working on a road project in Le Sueur County when he was fatally injured. His name has not been released.
MONTGOMERY, MN
Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident happened around 9:30 pm at the intersection of Highways 3 and 19 in downtown Northfield. The State Patrol identified the bicyclist as 44-year-old Mark Ring of Northfield....
NORTHFIELD, MN
Arson Blamed For Costly Damage to Rochester Church

The Rochester Police and Fire Departments have issued a call for the public’s help in an arson investigation involving a church. A news release says investigators have determined the fire at Peace United Church of Christ was the result of arson. It’s estimated the fire in the early morning hours of April 18 caused more than $2.5 million in damage to the property at 1503 2nd Avenue Northeast.
ROCHESTER, MN
