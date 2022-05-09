ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

DeVon Franklin: 'It Takes a Woman' Audiobook

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeVon Franklin is a successful film producer and...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively to return for 'A Simple Favor' sequel

May 11 (UPI) -- Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively will be returning to star in a sequel to A Simple Favor, Lionsgate and Amazon Studios has announced. Filmmaker Paul Feig is also returning to direct, based off of a script by returning screenwriter Jessica Sharzer. A Simple Favor, a mystery-comedy...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Says She Reached Out to Leonardo DiCaprio Before Oscars Joke, Got Death Threats Over Kirsten Dunst Bit

When co-hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer wasn’t afraid to take aim with her jokes, particularly ones directed at Leonardo DiCaprio, King Richard and Kirsten Dunst. However, Schumer confirmed that the targets of her jokes were aware of what was to come and approved them ahead of time. During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Schumer explained that she reached out to those she was set to make a joke about including DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, and Will Smith to make sure they were comfortable with them.More from The Hollywood ReporterMary J. Blige to Receive Icon Award at...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Franklin
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Star Rachel McAdams Had Made Peace Being One and Done in MCU

[The following story contains mild spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.] It’s been nearly six years since Rachel McAdams appeared in Scott Derrickson’s Doctor Strange, but she’s delighted to be back in a whole new way.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Doctor Strange 2' Director Sam Raimi Discusses Kevin Feige's Early 'Spider-Man' Genius and How Zoom Became One of His Greatest Filmmaking Tools'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Stars Tease Surprises and Discuss Importance of Representation at Hollywood Premiere'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': Film Review In the promotional material for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, McAdams’...
MOVIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audiobook#Film Star
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Failed Samuel L. Jackson Film Lands in Netflix Top 10

Samuel L. Jackson is the box office king but even he has had films that haven't fared well with critics and audiences. Enter the 2007 drama thriller, Cleaner. The Renny Harlin-directed project stars Jackson as a crime scene cleaner who thinks he has become part of a cover-up. The film also stars Ed Harris, Keke Palmer, and Eva Mendes also star. It flopped at the box office, and critics weren't the most receptive. But Netflix viewers enjoy it. The movie is currently No. 4 in the streaming giant's Top 10 list in the U.S.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Doctor Strange’ Star Rachel McAdams Originally Expected to Play 3 Different Versions of Her Character in Sequel

Click here to read the full article. Nothing is forever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where an entire half of the population can be snapped into and out of existence, superheroes can be cast and re-cast (and re-re-cast), and the most powerful of all beings can build whole universes with nothing but magic and mind power. Given those parameters, it stands to reason that even top-line stars might not always return for sequels, as was almost the case with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” star Rachel McAdams, who starred in the original film alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and then...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Ray Liotta, Saffron Burrows, Odeya Rush, Eric Dane Jump in ‘Dangerous Waters’

Odeya Rush (Cha Cha Real Smooth), Eric Dane (Euphoria), Saffron Burrows (You) and Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark) have signed on to star in Dangerous Waters, a new thriller by Blood and Money director John Barr. Written by Mark Jackson, based on a story by Barr, the film is set around a sailing holiday that spirals out of control when a teenage daughter (Odeya Rush) traveling with her mother (Burrows) uncovers the dark past of her mom’s new boyfriend (Liotta). Signature Films and Rio Luna Films are producing Dangerous Waters, which is currently shooting in the Dominican Republic. Producers...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
Deadline

Chloe Bailey To Star In Youth Choir Comedy ‘Praise This’ For Will Packer Productions & Universal Pictures; ‘Little’ Helmer Tina Gordon Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) has signed on to star in the upcoming film Praise This, which Tina Gordon (Little) is directing for Universal Pictures. Praise This is a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs. We hear that Universal is eyeing it for a potential franchise in the vein of Pitch Perfect, with production on the first installment set to kick off in Atlanta in June. Gordon penned the latest draft of the script, which was based off an original idea by The Story Company. Earlier drafts were written by Camilla Blackett (Little,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy