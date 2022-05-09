ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Pennsylvania could see a total lunar eclipse this Sunday night

By Joe Murgo
 2 days ago

(WTAJ) — On the evening of May 15, weather permitting, people in Central Pennsylvania will have the opportunity to view the only lunar eclipse of the year.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the shadow of the Earth. Since the sun and the moon need to be on exact opposite sides of the Earth, a total eclipse will occur when the moon is full. These lunar eclipses are sometimes called “blood moons” as the red part of the sun’s light gets refracted, or bent by the atmosphere, dimly giving the moon a reddish color.

Animation from NASA/JPL

May’s full moon is called the Flower Moon so the moon on May 15 can be called the Blood Flower moon. The moon is slightly closer to Earth than average during the full moon. While it technically is not a Super Moon, it will be slightly larger than average.

Here in Central Pennsylvania, the eclipse will start dimming at around 10:15 pm. The moon will be 50% gone by 10:59 pm. The period of totality will start at 11:29 pm and will last until 12:54 am. The shading of the moon and the end of the eclipse will occur at 2:10 am.

On November 8 this year there will be another total eclipse that we will catch most of the show. The next chance for seeing the entire length of an eclipse will not occur until March 2025. The next total solar eclipse in our area will not occur until April 8, 2024.

If clouds block our view, you can watch the eclipse live here thanks to timeanddate.com.

You can always track the latest Your Weather Advisory Forecast here.

KTAR News

The Great American Total Solar Eclipse will be a sight to see

A most amazing celestial event is now less than two years away!. The event is probably the most amazing sight in nature and that is a total eclipse of the sun. Mark your calendar for April 8, 2024, and make sure you have prepared well in advance for this special date. If you miss this one you will have to wait till 2045 to experience a similar eclipse here in the United States.
ASTRONOMY
deseret.com

The first solar eclipse of the year is this Saturday

The first solar eclipse of 2022 is almost here, but only some parts of the world will be able to see it. On April 30, a partial solar eclipse will be visible from Antarctica and South America as well as from the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Those who are far from viewing points can watch the live stream online.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Blue Moon: What is it and when does it occur?

"Once in a Blue moon" is a phrase commonly used to describe an incredibly rare event, but what does it mean in astronomical terms? Can the moon turn blue?. There are two types of Blue Moons but unfortunately neither has anything to do with color. A seasonal Blue Moon is...
ASTRONOMY
WTAJ

Recall issued for pierogies made in Pa.

(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania company that makes pierogies has recalled multiple products due to an allergy alert. Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine, based in East Stroudsburg, is recalling multiple varieties of its frozen products for undeclared milk. The products were distributed to stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey between April 2021 and April […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WTAJ

One sent to hospital after seven-vehicle crash in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was transported to the hospital following a seven-vehicle crash in State College on May 9. The crash happened at 1:51 p.m. on the 1100 block of North Atherton Street near West Cherry Lane. Police say an 86-year-old woman drove between both northbound travel lanes and hit several vehicles, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
