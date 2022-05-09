Pennsylvania could see a total lunar eclipse this Sunday night

(WTAJ) — On the evening of May 15, weather permitting, people in Central Pennsylvania will have the opportunity to view the only lunar eclipse of the year.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the shadow of the Earth. Since the sun and the moon need to be on exact opposite sides of the Earth, a total eclipse will occur when the moon is full. These lunar eclipses are sometimes called “blood moons” as the red part of the sun’s light gets refracted, or bent by the atmosphere, dimly giving the moon a reddish color.

Animation from NASA/JPL

May’s full moon is called the Flower Moon so the moon on May 15 can be called the Blood Flower moon. The moon is slightly closer to Earth than average during the full moon. While it technically is not a Super Moon, it will be slightly larger than average.

Here in Central Pennsylvania, the eclipse will start dimming at around 10:15 pm. The moon will be 50% gone by 10:59 pm. The period of totality will start at 11:29 pm and will last until 12:54 am. The shading of the moon and the end of the eclipse will occur at 2:10 am.

On November 8 this year there will be another total eclipse that we will catch most of the show. The next chance for seeing the entire length of an eclipse will not occur until March 2025. The next total solar eclipse in our area will not occur until April 8, 2024.

If clouds block our view, you can watch the eclipse live here thanks to timeanddate.com.

You can always track the latest Your Weather Advisory Forecast here.

