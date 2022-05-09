ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw man arrested for home invasion, fighting police

Officers with the Midland Police Department investigate a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Buttles and Fitzhugh Streets Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in Midland. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

Midland police arrested a Saginaw man for breaking into a home Thursday and fighting with officers after he claimed that he lived there while wearing the homeowners' clothes.

Officers arrested Joseph Saunders, 34, at a residence in the 300 block of Walter Court at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Saunders is charged with home invasion, assault, and felony assault on law enforcement. He is lodged in the Midland County Jail on a $100,000 cash/surety bond. He was arraigned Friday in Midland’s 75 th District Court by Gerald J. Ladwig.

Officer Brennon Warren said the Walter Court homeowners arrived at their residence and saw an unknown man inside. The man came out wearing clothing belonging to the couple and saying he lived there. He then retreated into the house. The homeowners called 911.

Warren said when police arrived, one of the homeowners unlocked the door to the house for police to enter. The officers attempted to talk to the Saunders, He insisted he lived in the house. As they attempted to arrest Saunders, he fought the two officers and pulled away. Warren said they were finally able to handcuff Saunders and transport him to the jail.

Officers suffered minor injuries to their hands in the scuffle.

Saunders is set for a probable cause hearing at 1 p.m. on May 17, and a preliminary examination at 3:15 on May 24, both before judge Michael Carpenter.

