Mother and son lose everything in Troy fire

MECHANICVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Mechanicville Police have released the names of the two women who where found dead in an apartment back on Wednesday. Donna Trombley, 73, and her daughter 48-year-old Paula Plasencia were identified by police. Police say officers responded to 10 A South Central Avenue at around...
Police said two women found dead at 10A South Central Avenue in Mechanicville on Wednesday, May 11 were mother and daughter. Donna M. Trombley, 73, and Paula L. Plasencia, 48, were the only people living at that address, according to the Mechanicville Police Department. An initial autopsy did not show...
MECHANICVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Mechanicville Police are investigating after two women were found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon. Police say officers responded to 10 A South Central Avenue at around 2:00 PM. Investigators say they have no reason to suspect criminal activity, and that there is no...
Crews are cleaning up what's left of an apartment building at the River's Edge Apartment Complex. It will take about three days to get it cleared. The fire started around noon Thursday, sending smoke high in the sky that could be seen for miles. Investigators are zeroing in on a...
Police have asked the public for help locating a 32-year-old woman and her 3-week-old son who were last seen in Connecticut nearly a week ago. Brigette Wood was last seen in Middlesex County on Eastern Drive in Middletown on Friday, May 6, before she voluntarily stopped communicating with her family, according to a report from the City of Middletown Police Department on Wednesday, May 11.
A man accused of a vicious ax attack in Saratoga County pleaded late Thursday afternoon. Justin Locke, 20, from Indian Lake pleaded guilty to one count of assault. Police say Locke went into someone’s apartment in Corinth and attacked the person with a tomahawk. Locke will be sentenced in...
Bethlehem police are looking for the person who stole long guns from the Walmart on Route 9W. Police say it happened early Monday morning. Investigators say the suspect got in through the garden center, then used a fire extinguisher to smash open the gun case. They then went into the...
A 60-year-old woman who was shot inside her Albany home was shot through a window and it was all caught on video.Albany Police provided new details Wednesday, May 11, surrounding the shooting that occurred at a home on Partridge Street near Madison Avenue a day prior. Investigators said the victim …
Authorities are investigating an accident that killed a Washington county on Monday afternoon. The New York State Police says troopers were called to the scene at approximately 3:20pm on May 9, 2022 for a report of a collision. Police say 53-year-old Kelly J. Burke of Granville, New York left the...
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Neighbors on Partridge Street were startled awake in the early Tuesday morning hours, but never in their wildest dreams would they have imagined the sound they heard would be an attempted thief shooting at the 60-year-old woman living on the corner. “It didn’t seem louder than what I was used to. […]
HARTFORD, Vt. — A 14-year-old boy is receiving treatment in a hospital after being shot by his father while turkey hunting, according to police. Investigators said the pair was hunting Sunday morning when the boy shot and wounded a turkey, prompting the hunters to split up in an attempt to locate it. Fish and Wildlife officials said the father, a 52-year-old man, was "attempting to shoot the wounded turkey" when his son was struck.
Syracuse, N.Y. — Justin Bosco ran out the front door of his home on Olive Street because the house next door was on fire. Two men and a woman got out of the house as flames shot out of the home, he said. They said three more people were still inside.
SAUGERTIES – A Coxsackie man was arrested in Saugerties early Thursday morning after police responded to a domestic disturbance on Clermont Street. The man was processed on charges from the domestic incident and then turned over to the Village of Catskill Police who had an outstanding warrant for the subject.
JEFFERSON COUNTY- Anthony Dibella, the man accused of murdering his own sister in the town of Lyme, will appear before a Jefferson County grand jury. This update is according to the latest from WWNY-TV. Dibella, who is 51, allegedly murdered his own sister, identified as Wanda Paoli, 67. Police say...
Comments / 1