A look at Michigan’s hot job market for teenagers

Although U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is out of the pandemic phase of COVID, the cases across the state and nation are on an upswing again. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on Michigan.gov, most of the state is in a low-risk category for case spread, with the exception of a few outlying counties such as several in northeast and northwest Michigan, along with several in southeast Michigan. The highest rate of spread in Michigan in the last seven days is in Grand Traverse County, which is considered a high-risk county with 224.5 new cases per 100,000 people, and 12.1 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.

2 DAYS AGO