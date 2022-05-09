ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at Michigan’s hot job market for teenagers

By Claudia Sella
WILX-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The countdown to summer has started and as teenagers figure out their summer plans, employers across Mid-Michigan hope they take note of their help wanted signs. Experts said there’s never been more opportunity for teens wanting work and wagers are higher than normal too....

SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
WNEM

Man considered armed and dangerous believed to be in Flint area

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are asking for your help as they search for a man who is considered armed and dangerous. Nico Deandre Nard, 20, is described as 5′9″ and 130 pounds. As of May 9, he is wanted on multiple felony warrants including homicide, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.
Midland Daily News

COVID cases on the rise across Michigan and US

Although U.S. Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the country is out of the pandemic phase of COVID, the cases across the state and nation are on an upswing again. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on Michigan.gov, most of the state is in a low-risk category for case spread, with the exception of a few outlying counties such as several in northeast and northwest Michigan, along with several in southeast Michigan. The highest rate of spread in Michigan in the last seven days is in Grand Traverse County, which is considered a high-risk county with 224.5 new cases per 100,000 people, and 12.1 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the last seven days.
The Saginaw News

Learn to find, cook wild mushrooms in monthly clinics at this Michigan state park

CADILLAC, MICH. -- Want to forage for wild mushrooms in Michigan but unsure where to look or what to do with them?. A series of classes held this spring and summer at Mitchell State Park in Cadillac will share how to find and prepare Michigan’s edible wild mushrooms. The classes are part of the Department of Natural Resources’ Outdoor Skills Academy, which offers in-depth instruction for a range of outdoor activities at locations around the state.
The Ann Arbor News

COVID outbreaks infect 287 students and teachers in Michigan schools

Michigan health officials identified 104 new COVID-19 outbreaks last week, including 48 linked to K-12 schools and 48 involving long-term care facilities. The school outbreaks included in the state’s latest report, updated Tuesday, May 10, involved 287 students and staff. That’s up from last week, when there were 35 school outbreaks reported involving 229 infected students and staff.
Travel + Leisure

This Michigan City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

For many people, where they live depends on the place they were born, where their job takes them, or where their families are located. But when it comes to choosing a retirement home, there are other factors at play. While many retirees head to warm climates, putting Florida on top of most lists of best places to retire, there's one colder-weather destination that stands out, too.
