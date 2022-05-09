ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

Airplane lands without landing gear at the Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport

By Karl Wehmhoener
 2 days ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ)

On Monday morning at 9:05, the Mid-County Fire Protection District responded to the Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport for an aircraft that had an issue with the land gear while landing, there was no fire, and no one was injured.

Firefighters on scene report finding a twin-engine aircraft sitting on the runway on the belly of the aircraft.

The plane’s pilot and one occupant were outside of the plane when crews arrived.

Officials report the plane had a minor fuel leak that was contained and stopped shortly after crews arrived on scene.

Crews removed the plane and cleaned the area before the runway was reopened.

All firefighters cleared the fire scene at 10:58 AM.

