Boil Advisory Issued for Parts of Sulphur May 9

Severe Weather Outlook Issued for May 5 by National Weather Service in Lake Charles. On May 3, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles indicated that a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop during the afternoon of Thursday, May 5, 2022, over east central Texas to southern Arkansas. This line of thunderstorms is expected to reach interior southeast Texas and west central Louisiana during Thursday evening and move across the remainder of the area Thursday night. As of Tuesday, May 3, 2022, there was a Slight Risk Potential (2 out of 5) for storms north of the Lafayette to Lake Charles to Beaumont area of becoming severe. The remainder of the area will have a Marginal Risk Potential (1 out of 5). If severe weather does develop, damaging straight line winds and large hail will be the main hazards.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO