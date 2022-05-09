ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Boil Advisory Issued for Parts of Sulphur May 9

Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Sulphur, LA – On May 9, 2022 the City of Sulphur announced that due to a water main break, water pressure in certain areas may dip below the required levels. The City of Sulphur is...

KPLC TV

Boil advisory in effect for large portion of Beauregard Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory is in effect for a large portion of Beauregard Parish this morning, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. All customers of the Waterworks District 3 with physical addresses in the following areas are under the advisory:. DeRidder. Dry Creek. Sugartown. Merryville. Additionally, customers in...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Sulphur, LA
Sulphur, LA
Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

