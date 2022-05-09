Palm Beach County leaders break ground on new homeless resource center
By Stefany Valderrama
cbs12.com
2 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County leaders broke ground on a new homeless resource center on Monday. The facility, which currently does not have an official name, will be located on a vacant...
Re your May 4 editorial, "Help shops, delay fees downtown," it is sinful to recognize that West Palm Beach spent $20 million to enhance the downtown streetscape, as well as restaurant areas along Clematis Street. All that being said, tables and chairs of establishments have been placed dangerously close to where there is a constant heavy stream of traffic. Some may prefer to refer to it as "the Clematis corridor." It is quite obvious that accidents are waiting to happen, a horrific liability to the city that will in turn be thrown to the taxpayers. Shame on the city planners and designers. No one should sneeze at $20 million; that is big bucks.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Faced with angry merchants and customers, changes are now under consideration to West Palm Beach's controversial new higher parking rates. During a meeting at the Downtown Development Authority, Assistant City Administrator Armando Fana said they would recommend rescinding the new overnight meter fee after 7 p.m.
CNN correspondent Natasha Chen shared in a Twitter thread that, according to her fellow correspondent Leyla Santiago, Governor Ron DeSantis may establish a new special district run by his own appointees to oversee Walt Disney World Resort property after Reedy Creek Improvement District is dissolved. DeSantis signed the bill to...
Raw sewage filled the kitchen of a seafood shack, flies swarmed inside a Mexican cantina and bathroom odors plagued a German eatery, according to state inspectors who ordered that the three South Florida restaurants be temporarily shut down last week. One Poke Shop and Taco vs. Burritos Cantina, both in Miami, and Rene’s Schnitzelhaus in Sunrise were the only three restaurants in the entire ...
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A Palm Beach County animal rescue is offering a $3,000 reward for information about the person who burned a puppy. Six-month-old Horacio was found by someone April 30 in Loxahatchee with what appeared to be chemical burns down his back. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF...
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Who couldn’t use a new car, right? A South Florida teacher has gotten a new ride, and it’s a way for her school to pay it forward. A Broward County teacher received the very special surprise. Marilyn O’Brien received the keys to a brand...
South Florida attracted dozens of financial firms during the pandemic, bringing with them high-paying jobs and workers with deep pockets paying for homes with cash. It brings up the question: is there room for the middle class anymore in Palm Beach County?
A wildfire near Laguna Beach, California, has already destroyed 20 homes and will likely continue to ravage the region throughout the day. The blaze — called the Coastal Fire — raged through the early morning hours on Thursday, during which time fire crews were dispatched to attempt to stop its advance. Despite their efforts, by Thursday morning a score of homes — including five multi-million dollar mansions, one of which was listed for $10m — were left in smoldering ruins as the blaze continued to grow to around 200 acres. The wildfire is the fueled in-part the ongoing drought conditions affecting much of the western and southwestern US. The lack of rain causes regional flora to dry out, which then creates ideal conditions to fuel wildfires. Fire crews believe the blaze started in the Aliso Woods Canyon, which abuts one of the Laguna neighborhoods. Mandatory evacuation orders have been enacted for parts of Laguna Niguel.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s deputies along with other law enforcement officers lace up their sneakers Wednesday morning to raise funds for Special Olympics Florida at the 41st Annual Broward Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The 10-mile relay began with the ceremonial lighting of the flame by Cooper City resident and Special Olympics athlete Fernando Nunez at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Nunez is a 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games gold medal recipient.
“I got a gold medal. I went to Austria for the USA Games,” said Nunez.
This year’s theme was “Lighting The Way To Inclusion.”
The...
BELLE GLADE — A man died at a hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Glades Pioneer Park, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators did not immediately identify the man, whose death PBSO is investigating as a homicide. Death penalty:Jury spares Jonathan Schuler from death penalty, sentencing...
Many homebuyers in South Florida are choosing the cash for deed transaction route when buying a home. Mortgage lenders say cash is king right now, making the market even more competitive for the average home buyer.
Federal prosecutors say he claimed to have 30 employees for his political consulting business but actually had none. A 42-year-old Royal Palm Beach man, who served as a political consultant to a Broward County powerhouse who ran for Congress last year, was charged Monday with bilking a federal program created to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the majority owner of Quail Valley Golf Club in Vero Beach, Fla., Kathy Mulvey has few peers. But taking on the role of club CEO was a position she never envisioned for herself. Kathy’s husband, Steve, started the golf club with his partner, Kevin Given, and 30 other founding...
