Palm Beach County, FL

Palm Beach County leaders break ground on new homeless resource center

By Stefany Valderrama
cbs12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County leaders broke ground on a new homeless resource center on Monday. The facility, which currently does not have an official name, will be located on a vacant...

Palm Beach Daily News

Letters: Clematis re-do still has problems

Re your May 4 editorial, "Help shops, delay fees downtown," it is sinful to recognize that West Palm Beach spent $20 million to enhance the downtown streetscape, as well as restaurant areas along Clematis Street. All that being said, tables and chairs of establishments have been placed dangerously close to where there is a constant heavy stream of traffic. Some may prefer to refer to it as "the Clematis corridor." It is quite obvious that accidents are waiting to happen, a horrific liability to the city that will in turn be thrown to the taxpayers. Shame on the city planners and designers. No one should sneeze at $20 million; that is big bucks.
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach officials to recommend rescinding new 24-hour parking fee

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Faced with angry merchants and customers, changes are now under consideration to West Palm Beach's controversial new higher parking rates. During a meeting at the Downtown Development Authority, Assistant City Administrator Armando Fana said they would recommend rescinding the new overnight meter fee after 7 p.m.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Raw sewage, flies & bathroom odors: 3 South Florida restaurants temporarily ordered shut

Raw sewage filled the kitchen of a seafood shack, flies swarmed inside a Mexican cantina and bathroom odors plagued a German eatery, according to state inspectors who ordered that the three South Florida restaurants be temporarily shut down last week. One Poke Shop and Taco vs. Burritos Cantina, both in Miami, and Rene’s Schnitzelhaus in Sunrise were the only three restaurants in the entire ...
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Cleaning Gun Shoots, Kills Self

Police, Paramedics Respond To Home In West Boca Raton Before Dawn Wednesday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead after he apparently accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun early Wednesday morning. Paramedics and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s […] The article Boca Raton Man Cleaning Gun Shoots, Kills Self appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCANEWSNOW

SUIT: Wife Finds Husband Choking At Boca Regional Hospital, Workers Oblivious

Patient Nearly Dies As Nurses, Staffers Ignore. Lawsuit Exposes Alleged Incompetence At Boca Raton Regional. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County exposes the alleged incompetence shown by nurses and medical staffers at Boca Raton Regional […] The article SUIT: Wife Finds Husband Choking At Boca Regional Hospital, Workers Oblivious appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Drives Scooter Into Brightline Train, Dies

Latest Death Involving Brightline Train In South Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest person to die when coming into contact with a Brightline Train in South Florida is a woman from Pompano Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the […] The article Woman Drives Scooter Into Brightline Train, Dies appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
WPBF News 25

$3K reward offered for information on person who burned puppy

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A Palm Beach County animal rescue is offering a $3,000 reward for information about the person who burned a puppy. Six-month-old Horacio was found by someone April 30 in Loxahatchee with what appeared to be chemical burns down his back. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF...
WSVN-TV

South Florida teacher surprised and gifted new car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Who couldn’t use a new car, right? A South Florida teacher has gotten a new ride, and it’s a way for her school to pay it forward. A Broward County teacher received the very special surprise. Marilyn O’Brien received the keys to a brand...
The Independent

California wildfires - live: Homes destroyed in Laguna Beach area amid mandatory evacuations

A wildfire near Laguna Beach, California, has already destroyed 20 homes and will likely continue to ravage the region throughout the day. The blaze — called the Coastal Fire — raged through the early morning hours on Thursday, during which time fire crews were dispatched to attempt to stop its advance. Despite their efforts, by Thursday morning a score of homes — including five multi-million dollar mansions, one of which was listed for $10m — were left in smoldering ruins as the blaze continued to grow to around 200 acres. The wildfire is the fueled in-part the ongoing drought conditions affecting much of the western and southwestern US. The lack of rain causes regional flora to dry out, which then creates ideal conditions to fuel wildfires. Fire crews believe the blaze started in the Aliso Woods Canyon, which abuts one of the Laguna neighborhoods. Mandatory evacuation orders have been enacted for parts of Laguna Niguel.
CBS Miami

Broward Torch Run Raised Money For Special Olympics Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward sheriff’s deputies along with other law enforcement officers lace up their sneakers Wednesday morning to raise funds for Special Olympics Florida at the 41st Annual Broward Law Enforcement Torch Run. The 10-mile relay began with the ceremonial lighting of the flame by Cooper City resident and Special Olympics athlete Fernando Nunez at 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Nunez is a 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games gold medal recipient. “I got a gold medal. I went to Austria for the USA Games,” said Nunez. This year’s theme was “Lighting The Way To Inclusion.” The...
Palm Beach Daily News

Feds say Royal Palm political consultant defrauded Paycheck Protection Program of more than $200K

Federal prosecutors say he claimed to have 30 employees for his political consulting business but actually had none. A 42-year-old Royal Palm Beach man, who served as a political consultant to a Broward County powerhouse who ran for Congress last year, was charged Monday with bilking a federal program created to help businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
