NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The burglar who hit a pawn shop while it was open for business is now armed, and detectives are asking for information to help catch him. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the thief stole two guns from a store on State Road 7 in North Lauderdale on Tuesday, April 19, while other customers were inside — but they didn’t get the report until the next day.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO