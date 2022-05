Last Friday night, Brad Shelton gazed onto Midway’s softball diamond from the other side of the fence, taking in the playoff game between China Spring and Taylor. But Shelton kept his head on a swivel, because he also wanted to ensure that the TAPPS State Track and Field Championships would go off without a hitch. That event was unfolding just a couple of relay throws away at Panther Stadium.

