The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost three games in a row for the first time in the 2022 season and they also have dropped four of their last five. Their offense let them down in their first two losses, scoring one and three runs, respectively, against the Pittsburgh Pirates. While it has been pitching that faltered in their 9-7 and 12-10 losses to the Philadelphia Phillies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO