Nets' Seth Curry: Undergoes successful surgery

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
Morant was expected to sit out. He suffered a knee injury in Game 3 and will continue receiving treatment. He’s considered day-to-day, which opens the door for a possible Game 5 return. Morant finished Game 3 with a game-high 34 points, seven assists and three steals in 36 minutes....
Damian Lillard remains a massive question mark heading into the NBA offseason. Poor results are expected when one of the best players in the league is unable to get on the floor. It is also coincidental timing after CJ McCollum was traded and rumors began about Lillard. Coming off of a year where he played just 29 games, the Portland Trail Blazers fell near the bottom of the Western Conference.
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant could be out of action on Monday night for his team’s pivotal Game 4 bout against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The All-Star point guard has been tagged as doubtful ahead of the match, and it looks like the Grizzlies will be without their most important player on the floor on Monday.
After winning zero playoff games and dealing with uneven quarterback play over the past four seasons, former Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson left for the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in March. The Pro Bowler thinks another Chicago sports star should also look for greener pastures: Bulls guard Zach LaVine.
Atkinson, 54, is in his first season with the Warriors working under head coach Steve Kerr. Beginning his NBA coaching career in 2008, Atkinson spent his first four seasons as an assistant with the New York Knicks. After assisting three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Atkinson was hired as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets in 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Their coach sidelined again as has happened several times before, even during the playoffs, Stephen Curry took charge and led the Golden State Warriors back. Mike Brown grabbed the clipboard as acting head coach, just like he did during a title run five years ago...
The Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching search continues to gradually progress. They have already interviewed Golden State Warriors assistant (and former Lakers head coach) Mike Brown, former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham and Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin. Now, it looks like the...
Steph Curry converted eight free throws over the final 45.7 seconds on the way to 32 points, leading the Golden State Warriors' fourth-quarter comeback for a 101-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night and a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Curry also dished out eight assists...
The Lakers have officially interviewed at least four candidates for their head coaching vacancy: former Golden State Warriors head coach and current ESPN broadcaster Mark Jackson, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. On Saturday, longtime NBA reporter...
Al Horford was called for a bad technical foul seemingly as a makeup call for what happened a quarter earlier. Giannis Antetokounmpo was called for a technical foul for “taunting” after staring down Horford following a dunk in the third quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics.
BOSTON (AP) -- Bobby Portis made a putback off Giannis Antetokounmpo's missed free throw with 15 seconds left, Jrue Holiday snuffed Marcus Smart on Boston's final two possessions and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Celtics 110-107 on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 series lead. Antetokounmpo had 40 points and...
Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Middleton (knee) has been able to take part in some shooting, dribbling and "very light contact," Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. The Bucks have been quiet about Middleton's progress of late, mostly stating that he's been doing a little bit more each day. A...
Chisholm went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's victory over the Diamondbacks. Chisholm took Mark Melancon deep with two outs in the top of the ninth inning, driving in Bryan De La Cruz and Jacob Stallings. The long ball was his sixth of the season and second in the past three games. Chisholm has registered at least one hit in 12 of his last 13 games, compiling five extra-base hits and nine RBI over that stretch. His season slash line now sits at .295/.337/.611 over 95 at-bats, all which represent career bests.
Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
Michel signed a contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The veteran running back will bring depth to a backfield that already includes Chase Edmonds, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Michel appeared in 17 games a season ago with the Rams, rushing for 845 yards and four scores while hauling in 21 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.
Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
Gonzalez went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Rockies. Gonzalez's only trip aboard came in the eighth inning on a walk, and he stole second before scoring on a LaMonte Wade single. Through 10 games in May, Gonzalez is 10-for-30 (.333) with three stolen bases, five RBI and six runs scored. While the Giants' outfield is fairly crowded, he's been in the mix for playing time, and the lefty hitter has even drawn starts against southpaws in two of the last five games.
