Rhinelander, WI

General Assembly - Light Manufacturing - 3185331

WJFW-TV
 4 days ago

JOB DUTIES: Join our team and take pride in assembling quality USA made animal handling...

www.wjfw.com

WJFW-TV

Boulder Junction expanding broadband access

For Bill Niemuth, Boulder Junction is paradise. "It’s just a spectacular place. The people are great," said Niemuth. But Niemuth says there’s still room for improvement, especially when it comes to internet speed. "Everything is connected to the internet today," said Niemuth. For the past two years he’s...
BOULDER JUNCTION, WI
WJFW-TV

Three Lakes students participate in highway clean-up

THREE LAKES - If you happened to go down highway 47 Thursday, you may have seen a group of visor clad students picking up trash along the road. Members of the Three Lakes High School National Honor Society are doing some community service. They've adopted a portion of road just north of Three Lakes.
THREE LAKES, WI
WJFW-TV

Nativity Catholic School teacher surprised with award

Every year, the community has the opportunity to nominate teachers for the YMCA of the Northwoods Golden Apple Awards. This year, 45 teachers were nominated, and now winners are being announced. As students and staff gathered in the Rhinelander Nativity Catholic School gymnasium, kindergarten teacher Mary Dean had no idea...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes. Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner and the most recent Republican to get into the race, released his proposed overhaul of the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday. The three other top Republicans — former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun — all favor abolishing the commission. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Danner's Shoe Store Closing 5-12-22

Morgan reports for the 5pm & 6pm newscasts. Morgan is a Rhinelander native and came to Newswatch 12 in October of 2019. She loves to share stories that impact small communities in positive ways.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

21-year-old Plover man arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 capitol attack

A 21-year-old man from Plover was arrested today for his involvement with the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol. A complaint filed in the District of Colombia led the FBI to pursue an arrest warrant to charge Conlin Weyer with offenses related to the attack. Weyer was identified through...
PLOVER, WI
WJFW-TV

Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trails Open Thursday, May 12

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WJFW)- The mountain biking trails on Jack Lake are opening Thursday, May 12 for the summer season. During this spring, a dedicated core group of people from the Jack Lake Silent Sports Association have worked hard to prepare those trails. Club Vice President Dominic Frandrup spoke to Newswatch 12 about how the winter weather took its toll on the trail system.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Local Sports Report 5-13-22

A beautiful day outside made for a great day at the ball park!. The Phillips softball team hosted Marathon in a shoot out. The Loggers would hold on to win 17 to 14. In Prentice, the Buccaneers softball team hosted Newman Catholic. The Cardinals dominate this game and win 15 to 1.
PHILLIPS, WI

Community Policy