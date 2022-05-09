General Assembly - Light Manufacturing - 3185331

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All four of the leading Republican candidates for Wisconsin governor want to either abolish or dramatically overhaul the GOP-created bipartisan commission that oversees elections in the state, moves that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers opposes. Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner and the most recent Republican to get into the race, released his proposed overhaul of the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Thursday. The three other top Republicans — former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish, businessman Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun — all favor abolishing the commission. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Evers.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO