Grand Rapids, MI

Feds seek delay in sentencing man in Whitmer kidnap plot

GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors asked a judge Monday to postpone the June 8 sentencing of a man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Kaleb Franks is expected to testify again at the second trial of...

www.greenwichtime.com

MyChesCo

Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Role in Casino Kidnapping

GREENBELT, MD — U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel sentenced Christopher Allen Young, a/k/a “40,” age 26, of Washington, D.C., to 126 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, in connection with the kidnapping of a victim from a Maryland casino and hotel.
GREENBELT, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Complex

42 Dugg Arrested by Federal Agents for Failing to Surrender and Serve Prison Sentence

Rapper 42 Dugg has been arrested by federal agents after he failed to surrender to authorities to serve his six-month prison sentence. As the Detroit News reports, the 27-year-old rapper failed to report to a federal prison camp last month in West Virginia to serve his sentence for illegally possessing a firearm. Since he never turned himself in for the charge, which is connected to an incident in which he allegedly fired a weapon inside a gun range in Atlanta, he is now facing an absconding charge and could face up to five years behind bars.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Sentencing#Fbi#Feds#Kidnap#Ap
Upworthy

Man wrongly convicted of killing his friend in 1990 walks free after 32 years in prison

Joaquin Ciria, who spent 32 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit, is finally able to walk free. Ciria was convicted of killing his friend in San Francisco in 1990 but he has always maintained that he didn't commit the crime. Thanks to an extensive review and investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney's Innocence Commission, the 61-year-old has been released, confirmed San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in an online statement. “We are delighted for Joaquin, who fought for so long to clear his name,” said NCIP Attorney Paige Kaneb. “He can now spend time with his 32-year-old son, who was a baby when his father was wrongfully taken away from him."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

