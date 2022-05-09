Feds seek delay in sentencing man in Whitmer kidnap plot

Joaquin Ciria, who spent 32 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit, is finally able to walk free. Ciria was convicted of killing his friend in San Francisco in 1990 but he has always maintained that he didn't commit the crime. Thanks to an extensive review and investigation by the San Francisco District Attorney's Innocence Commission, the 61-year-old has been released, confirmed San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin in an online statement. “We are delighted for Joaquin, who fought for so long to clear his name,” said NCIP Attorney Paige Kaneb. “He can now spend time with his 32-year-old son, who was a baby when his father was wrongfully taken away from him."

