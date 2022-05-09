Tell Me More: Fore Hope brings golf to those living with multiple sclerosis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Golfers know you can play an entire round of golf poorly, but if you birdie the last hole, it keeps you coming back.
Mindy Derr created Fore Hope 33 years ago to help give those with multiple sclerosis (MS) a reason to come back.Columbus gas prices up more than 18 cents
Mindy needed her own reason for hope when MS hit her like a 3-wood in the back of the head.
Now, she wants to raise the bar so I asked her to tell me more. Watch the report in the player above.
