The body of a 15-year-old boy has been identified as Kevin Poole, one of the three children who went missing in the Mississippi River on April 23. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Police Department, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, said that the teen's body was found in the river around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, reported CBS affiliate WWL-TV.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO