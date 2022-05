MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family is devastated Monday night after a deadly shooting in front of a Miami Gardens house. When CBS4’s Joel Waldman arrived on the scene, very emotional people were already gathered right by where the shooting happened. One woman shouted that the victim was her child’s father. A neighbor, who did not want to share their identity, said she was surprised to come home to a murder on the street she’s been living on for close to 30 years. “We look out for each other, we help raise each other’s kids. This is a nice kind neighborhood,” she said. Neighbors say...

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO