Baltimore, MD

Man found shot, killed inside burning, vacant home

By Alexa Ashwell
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside a vacant home, investigators confirm. According to BPD, firefighters were called to reports of a vacant structure fire on Furrow Street in southwest Baltimore's Carrollton Ridge neighborhood around 7:30 p.m....

