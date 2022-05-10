ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

What’s Right With Our Schools: CSLA Robotics Team

By Andrew Harrison
WDEF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – The World Series of Robotics is going on in Dallas, and a team from Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts is competing! Win or lose, it’s a great learning and networking opportunity. Scott Rosenow is the Lead Robotic Trainer for Hamilton County Schools....

Times-News

Hendersonville High senior to receive Philanthropic Educational Organization scholarship

The Hendersonville Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will be awarding its annual scholarship to Hendersonville High senior Mackenzie Sullivant at Hendersonville High's Award Ceremony. The $2,500 scholarship will be presented by local PEO chapter members Jan Cheatle and Barb Guenther. Sullivant is the daughter of Jodi and Mark Sullivant...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WDEF

Boyd Buchanan School hosts Annual Physics Boat Day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Boats and brainiacs took to Lake Buccaneer Wednesday afternoon at Boyd Buchanan School for the Annual Physics Boat Day race. Students designed and raced homemade boats out of cardboard, duct tape and paint. Some were reduced to mere scraps, but one stood taller than the rest.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Gas: Energy to Serve Campaign

A team of volunteers from Chattanooga Gas spent today supporting the Tennessee River Gorge Trust.The crew set up at the pot point nature trail where they laid fresh gravel and cleaned litter off of the trail. The volunteer campaign is called “Energy to Serve” it runs from April 22nd to the end of May. Paul Leath is the director of regional operations for Chattanooga gas. He said his company knows the importance of giving back. “Our communities have given us so much. So, we need to return that, in what we call “sweat equity”,” Leath said. “So, we give back to our communities and try to do good for different nonprofits, and what’s more important than having a beautiful river going through Chattanooga.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN

