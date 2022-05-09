ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Statewide Alert Issued For Missing Mankato Woman

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide alert for a missing Mankato woman. The alert was issued at the request of the Mankato Department of Public Safety, which says 30-year-old Nyawuor...

Power 96

Remains Found in Swamp Believed to be Missing Mankato Woman

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the search for a missing Mankato woman may be over. The Blue Earth Sheriff's Office this afternoon reported that a body believed to be that of Nayawour "Sunday" Chuol was found around 9 o'clock this morning. The Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made by a citizen in a canoe searching in a swamp north of Highway 14 in the Eagle Lake area.
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Habitual Rochester DUI Offender Given Chance to Avoid Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman with a history of DUI offenses is being given a chance to avoid a prison sentence for her most recent conviction. 35-year-old Arek Chuor was given a stayed prison sentence of 42 months for her conviction on a felony DUI charge stemming from her arrest last September. The judge in the case also ordered her to spend 70 days in jail with work-release privileges after 147 days of electronic home monitoring. Chuor will also be on probation for seven years, during which she faces the possibility of having to serve the prison sentence if she violates the terms of her probation.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

(UPDATED) Young victims of Western Wisconsin Fire Identified

Barron, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin have identified the victims of an early morning fire. A news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office says two young children were pulled from a burning home after emergency responders received a 911 call just before 3:30 a.m. reporting that a house in the City of Barron was on fire. The children, identified as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee, were transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire Wisconsin where they were pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the fire. Their father, 44-year-old Donald Albee, was later found deceased inside the house.
BARRON, WI
Power 96

Guilty Plea by Zumbro Falls Area Man For Murder of His Father

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Zumbro Falls man today entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a second-degree murder charge for the death. In exchange for the guilty plea, the Wabasha County Attorney dropped the first-degree murder charge that was brought against 46-year-old James Riley by the Grand Jury that investigated the case last August. Riley is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19 and the plea deal calls for a 36-year prison term.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
Power 96

Highway Worker Killed in Southern Minnesota Work Zone Incident

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young man from a southern Twin Cities suburb was the victim of a deadly incident in a highway work zone this morning. The State Patrol has not released much information but has indicated the 23-year-old Rosemount man was operating a skid loader while working on a road project in Le Sueur County when he was fatally injured. His name has not been released.
MONTGOMERY, MN
Power 96

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident happened around 9:30 pm at the intersection of Highways 3 and 19 in downtown Northfield. The State Patrol identified the bicyclist as 44-year-old Mark Ring of Northfield....
NORTHFIELD, MN
Power 96

$750K Conditional Bail For Red Wing Woman Charged in Baby’s Death

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $750,000 Tuesday for the Red Wing area woman charged with causing the death of her newborn son 19 years ago. 50-year-old Jennifer Matter was arraigned late this morning in Goodhue County Court on two counts of second-degree murder stemming from the death of the infant in 2003. The baby was found in Lake Pepin at Frontenac in December of that year. His death, along with the deaths of two other newborns found in the Mississippi River in 1999 and 2007, had long stumped investigators.
RED WING, MN
Power 96

Southern Minnesota Power Utility Lineman Run Over by Skid Loader

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Le Sueur County have released some additional information about a deadly incident that occurred Tuesday morning in a highway work zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says 23-year-old Tanner Dosch of Rosemount was fatally injured while working on a project along Highway 99 about...
MONTGOMERY, MN
Power 96

Fire Destroys Rural Faribault Garage

The Faribault Fire Department was very busy this morning with a number of calls following lightning strikes. Firefighters were extinguishing some brush that caught fire after a tree was struck in a rural area southeast of town when a call came in not far from there about a garage struck by lightning.
FARIBAULT, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Power 96

Wednesday’s Storms Produced Suspected Twisters In Minnesota

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - Severe weather was reported across southwest and south-central Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening and there were numerous reports of suspected tornadoes and funnel clouds. A tornado was reported in the New Ulm area around 7:00 pm and a funnel cloud was spotted near the Freeborn...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Fox Sickened by Avian Flu Outbreak

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A wild fox in Anoka County has tested positive for the avian flu strain that has stricken nearly 3 million birds in commercial poultry flocks throughout Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the fox...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Power 96

Minneapolis Man Convicted In Election Ballot Case

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A Minneapolis man is facing possible time in a federal prison after being convicted of lying to a grand jury about some election ballots. A jury convicted 30-year-old Muse Mohamud Mohamed Tuesday and he will be sentenced at a later date. U.S. Attorney Andrew M....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Update State Fire Marshal Toured Rural Faribault Shed

Dustin Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief met with an investigator from the State Fire Marshal's Office this morning about the investigation into a shed fire that ocurred over the weekend. Dienst told KDHL it could be awhile before a cause is determined and one might not ever be determined. He did...
FARIBAULT, MN
Power 96

Teenager Gunned Down in South St. Paul

South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Homicide detectives with the South St. Paul Police Department are investigating the murder of a teenager. South St. Paul Police Chief Brian Wicke says officers responded late last night to reports of shots fired and found the 17-year-old victim lying on a road with apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Despite efforts to save his life, Chief Wicke says the young victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
