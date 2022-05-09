ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Okaloosa Co. deputies looking for suspect, seen wearing rhinestoned bathing suit during shooting

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect of a shooting that happened in Okaloosa County Sunday chose an interesting outfit to wear for the crime, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 8, deputies with OCSO responded to a call about gunshots being fired on Okaloosa Island. When they arrived to 1318 Miracle Strip Parkway, they determined the suspect was described as being a “heavyset black female wearing a yellow bathing suit with rhinestones.” The woman allegedly left the scene in a black Tahoe with chrome rims.

Okaloosa Co. deputies track armed kidnapper, arrested in Walton Co.

Deputies discovered a shell casing at the scene but no injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation. OCSO deputies ask that if you have any information regarding the shooting to please contact them at 850-651-7400.

WKRG News 5

1 arrested for nail salon fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one woman was arrested for a fight Mobile Police say happened after a payment dispute at a Theodore nail salon in April. MPD said Chyna Hickman, 19, was identified through the course of the investigation and arrested on Monday, May 9, and transported to the Metro Jail. […]
MOBILE, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

