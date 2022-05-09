Okaloosa Co. deputies looking for suspect, seen wearing rhinestoned bathing suit during shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The suspect of a shooting that happened in Okaloosa County Sunday chose an interesting outfit to wear for the crime, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 8, deputies with OCSO responded to a call about gunshots being fired on Okaloosa Island. When they arrived to 1318 Miracle Strip Parkway, they determined the suspect was described as being a “heavyset black female wearing a yellow bathing suit with rhinestones.” The woman allegedly left the scene in a black Tahoe with chrome rims.

Deputies discovered a shell casing at the scene but no injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation. OCSO deputies ask that if you have any information regarding the shooting to please contact them at 850-651-7400.

