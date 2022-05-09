New $23M marketing campaign to highlight Orlando’s economic strengths

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is trying to attract more than just people looking for a vacation spot.

A new partnership between Visit Orlando and Orlando Economic Partnership is hoping to market Orlando to tourists, meeting planners, business owners and company CEOs.

The branding plan will cost about $23 million and will highlight Orlando’s economic strengths in digital game development and military simulation, in addition to tourist attractions and outdoor activities.

The new branding campaign kicks off Monday with TV and digital ads in New York, Chicago and Boston.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said tourism in Orlando is rebounding from the pandemic.

“We’re still in that recovery phase, but we have had record numbers in our region and that is a testimony to how well we are doing,” he said.

Tourism in Orange County is setting records. This past March, tourist development tax collections were $7 million higher than they were in 2019. The total was more than $38.5 million, which is a 118% jump compared to the same month last year.

Orange County officials attribute the record tax collection numbers to more tourists and higher rates for hotel rooms in the Orlando area.

