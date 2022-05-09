ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cow shot in Florence after charging at officers, causing traffic accident

By Zach Hester
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A loose cow was shot in downtown Florence after causing a traffic accident, according to a spokesperson for Florence Police.

Florence Police say the cow got loose from the sale barn on Canal Street and caused a traffic accident.

No one was hurt in the accident, officials say.

Police told News 19 the cow charged at an officer and multiple citizens in the area, and due to its “dangerous behavior” it had to be stopped to “prevent further safety concerns.”

