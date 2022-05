Chopt, a fast casual salad chain is expanding its footprint next month in Virginia with a sustainable restaurant design set to open in the Ballston Exchange at 4201 Wilson Blvd. The store will have an energy-efficient HVAC system, smaller spatial footprint, energy-efficient kitchen wares and streamlined operations to lower overall energy consumption, Dennis Lee, VP of Development at Founders Table, the company that owns Chopt, said in a company press release.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO