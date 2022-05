The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When companies say a product meant for pleasure was developed using science, consumers are less likely to buy it. That’s what we found in our peer-reviewed research. Marketers often describe how a product has been scientifically developed in their promotions, on product packaging and on websites. Over 10 studies, we examined when consumers like products created with science and when they do not. We found that it depends on what the marketer is trying to sell: pleasure or practicality. In our first study, we recruited 511 students...

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO