Dayton, OH

Centerville Schools names new superintendent

By Callie Cassick
 2 days ago

A familiar face has been chosen as the next leader of Centerville City Schools. Jon Wesney will be promoted to superintendent by the Centerville Board of Education, effective Aug. 1.

Wesney currently serves as Director of Business Operations for Centerville Schools, overseeing district-wide purchasing and the Permanent Improvement Fund, as well as the operation of the maintenance/custodial, transportation and food service departments.

Former NBA player, Dayton native Adreian Payne dead at 31

In 1997, he began his teaching career at Centerville High School in the Industrial Technology Department before serving as the Career Technical Principal for seven years and then as the CHS Coordinating Principal for five years. Wesney graduated from Morehead State University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology education and from the University of Dayton with a master’s degree in educational leadership.

In addition to his educational experience, Wesney has been involved with the Americana Festival Committee for 18 years, currently serving as trustee board chairman and on the scholarship committee. He also participated on the Washington Township Recreation Center’s strategic planning team.

As superintendent, Wesney will lead nearly 1,100 full-time employees and about 8,200 students. He will also guide the implementation of the district’s new strategic plan, supporting the plan’s five focus areas: Teaching and Learning, Leading and Innovating, Diversifying and Including, Communicating and Understanding, and Resourcing and Supporting.

“I’m excited about this new opportunity in my career, and I’m grateful for the board’s confidence in my ability to lead Centerville Schools,” Wesney said. “I’m looking forward to guiding a qualified team that will keep our schools and community moving forward by continuing to provide opportunities for our students to grow through academic and extracurricular pursuits.”

The Centerville Board of Education worked with the Montgomery County Educational Service Center, in partnership with K-12 Consulting, to aid in the superintendent search. Wesney’s contract is expected to be approved by the board during its May 16 work session. He will replace Dr. Tom Henderson, who is retiring after a 42-year career in education, with the last 13 years as Centerville’s superintendent.

