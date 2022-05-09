ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Drops Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Wisconsin Officer

Cover picture for the articleJacob Blake has dropped his federal civil rights lawsuit against the Wisconsin police officer who shot him during a domestic disturbance and left him paralyzed from the waist down. Neither attorneys for Blake, whose August 2020 shooting sparked the protests in which Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and...

