Antonio Conte says Jürgen Klopp was looking for an “excuse or an alibi” when he criticised Tottenham’s style of play after their 1-1 draw on Saturday. Spurs were more than worthy of their point after they put in a resilient defensive display and could easily have left Anfield with a win had they been more clinical. Klopp, frustrated at dropping two points in the title race, said: “I don’t like this kind of football, but that is my problem. I cannot coach it.”

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO