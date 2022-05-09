ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to visit Wichita Falls

By Dylan Jimenez
 2 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and State Senator, and Texas Land Commissioner Republican candidate, Dawn Buckingham will host a conference at Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

The two are expected to talk about the Biden Administration’s ‘controversial plan’ to end Title 42 immigration policy and highlight the state’s efforts to secure the border.

RELATED: ‘Express’ migrant releases key part of Biden post-Title 42 strategy

Patrick and Buckingham will speak Wednesday, May 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

