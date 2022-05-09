ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Notre Dame alumnus Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkCbC_0fYDK51X00

To say the least, Monty Williams has had an incredible run in his three seasons as the Phoenix Suns’ coach. Fresh off coaching the Suns to the NBA Finals last year, the Notre Dame alumnus guided them to a league-best 64-18 record. That gave the Suns the best record in franchise history. So it only was fitting that Williams be given the best honor an NBA coach can receive:

During the season, Williams won Western Conference Coach of the Month twice. In November, the Suns won all 16 of their games. They also nearly had a perfect month in January, going 13-1. For that, he also had the honor of coaching Team LeBron to a 163-160 victory in the All-Star Game.

Presently, the Suns and Dallas Mavericks are deadlocked at 2-2 in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns have home-court advantage, so they only need to protect that in order to advance to the conference finals and play the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors series. Here’s hoping Williams and the Suns can finish what they couldn’t in 2021.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Geoffrey on Twitter: @gfclark89

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Game 6 odds, picks and predictions

The Memphis Grizzlies look to stay alive when they visit Chase Center Friday to take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of their best-of-7 Western Conference semifinal series. The Warriors leads the series 3-2. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look who is No. 1: Arkansas basketball freshman is the nation’s best

Nick Smith at one point during the winter was projected to be a potential No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. The 2023 NBA draft. Smith has yet to play a possession of college basketball, but Arkansas’ top recruit in the Class of 2022 has skills that have the professional ranks drooling. He was already a five-star when coach Eric Musselman recruited him and he committed. Now, 247Sports named Smith the No. 1 recruit in the country. The site released its final individual player rankings for the class earlier this week. Musselman was happy on Wednesday to see it. Smith is the second Arkansas signee to be ranked as the top player in his class. Russellville native and Razorbacks legend Corliss Williamson was the same in 1992. ESPN still has Smith ranked No. 3 and Rivals has him ranked No. 2. He joins fellow five-star recruits Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh on campus next year. Guard Derrian Ford and swingmen Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning round out the recruiting class, also as Top 100 prospects.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers release former Cowboys LB

There is now one less Kamara in the NFC South. On Wednesday evening, the Carolina Panthers announced the release of linebacker Azur Kamara. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound defender joined the organization back on Dec. 21, 2021, when he was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. Kamara’s only official NFL action...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The next Big Kat? UCF's Bryant now with Cowboys working under Lett, Durde, Quinn

A continued walk through the Dallas Cowboys’ undrafted free agent class brings an intriguing name, but is there intriguing play to go along with it? UCF edge rusher Big Cat Bryant started off his career at Auburn, after earning 4-star honors coming out of high school. He was selected to compete in the Under Armour High School All-American game and his career at Auburn was highlighted by earning 2nd-team All-SEC honors and being selected as a team captain in 2020.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Nba Finals#Nba Coach Of#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who will Penn State draftees be playing in their first NFL game?

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone and in doing so Penn State fans have new players to follow as they pursue professional careers. This draft class saw eight Nittany Lions get drafted over the course of the drafts seven rounds. They then saw five more players get signed as undrafted free agents, sending 13 players to the NFL off of a college roster is no easy task. It speaks to what James Franklin and his staff have been able to do with their players and why he is seeing a recruiting boom taking place in Happy Valley. After careers that...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ducks receive huge verbal commitment from RB Dante Dowdell

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his staff keep going against that narrative that they can only recruit top defensive talent. They are also racking up top offensive talent as well and the Ducks should be set up to score a lot of points for years to come. The latest verbal from the Class of 2023 is four-star running back Dante Dowdell out of Picayune, Miss. At 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds, Dowdell looks to be the perfect tailback to fit into Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s system. At Picayune Memorial, Dowdell broke out of his junior season in a major way by scoring 28 touchdowns and averaging 170 yards a game for a total of 2,555 yards in the 15 games he played. Dowdell was recruited by nearly every SEC school, but Ole Miss and Tennessee were Oregon’s biggest competitors. In this most recent class, the Ducks signed running back four-star Jordan James out of Tennessee, so raiding SEC country for backfield talent doesn’t seem to be much of a problem for Lanning as he continues to stack the roster with as much talent as possible.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy