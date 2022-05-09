Notre Dame alumnus Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year

To say the least, Monty Williams has had an incredible run in his three seasons as the Phoenix Suns’ coach. Fresh off coaching the Suns to the NBA Finals last year, the Notre Dame alumnus guided them to a league-best 64-18 record. That gave the Suns the best record in franchise history. So it only was fitting that Williams be given the best honor an NBA coach can receive:

During the season, Williams won Western Conference Coach of the Month twice. In November, the Suns won all 16 of their games. They also nearly had a perfect month in January, going 13-1. For that, he also had the honor of coaching Team LeBron to a 163-160 victory in the All-Star Game.

Presently, the Suns and Dallas Mavericks are deadlocked at 2-2 in the Western Conference semifinals. The Suns have home-court advantage, so they only need to protect that in order to advance to the conference finals and play the winner of the Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors series. Here’s hoping Williams and the Suns can finish what they couldn’t in 2021.

