Think of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and you may think of Canberra and nothing much else. However, in the southwest of the territory is the beautiful Namadgi National Park, which actually takes up about half of the ACT. Located in Ngunnawal Country, it has been managed by the Indigenous Ngunnawal people for tens of thousands of years, although it's thought that there's been an Aboriginal presence in the area for at least 21,000 years.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO